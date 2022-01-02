Apple celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year with special editions such as AirPods Pro





To celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 1, Apple has released a special edition of AirPods Pro with custom-designed tiger pictograms through online stores and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

2022 is the year of the tiger in the Chinese calendar. The special edition of the AirPods Pro has a custom-designed tiger emoji printed on the wireless charging case, and a large red version printed on the AirPods Pro box. When purchased at an Apple retail store in China, the customer receives a set of 12 red envelopes, each with the zodiac printed in the form of an emoji. Giving red envelopes to family and friends is a Chinese New Year tradition, often with money.

The special edition of AirPods Pro is otherwise the same as the standard one, with the same price.

In China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, customers can also participate in free in-store or virtual today at an Apple session called “Share Your Love”. In this session, you will create a personalized greeting card for the New Year.

Apple is also exhibiting Year of the Tiger artwork and decals at some retail stores in China.

Earlier this week, Apple announced a special edition of Beats Studio Buds for Chinese New Year. The custom beat features a red design with gold tiger print accents on the earphones and a charging case as a homage to Tiger’s year. They are available today, but are priced at 1,099 yuan and are only available in China.

