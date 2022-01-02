Switched from Android to iPhone — this is what happened





I’ve never really nailed my color to the platform mast. I always wear an iOS or Android device and can see the benefits of macOS and Windows and can’t choose between PS5 and Xbox Series X. But nevertheless, I was an Android smartphone user. The last 5 years.

It is not due to a particular choice. I tend to test many Android smartphones, so I’m even more attracted to that platform. But my first smartphone was the iPhone 4s, so I always wanted to have the best Android smartphone bouquet and see what would happen to a full return to iOS over the years.

I was looking at the iPhone 13, but felt it wasn’t enough to confuse the iPhone officials and insisted on waiting for the iPhone 14, but had the opportunity to insert a SIM card. On iPhone 13 Pro migrated from Google Pixel 6 Pro, see if you want to be completely committed to sticking to iOS. And I have some ideas.

Migrate to iPhone 13 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

I had an iPhone 12 for a while, but one of the reasons I didn’t move to it was that Apple saddled it with a 60Hz display. After most of the year was ruined by the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Oppo Find X3 Pro, I now find that the 60Hz screen is jarring. By the way, it feels slow even at 90Hz.

So Apple’s move to eventually reach 120Hz on the LTPO panel caught my attention. And that’s great.

I’ve enjoyed Apple’s Retina display for a long time, but the iPhone 13 Pro’s OLED display isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, it also has a bucket of color and contrast, and the 120Hz refresh rare is amazingly smooth. With the addition of subtle timings for iOS and iPhone performance, everything is just right. The snappy reaction means that the iPhone 13 Pro feels in sync with what I want to do and isn’t too late or too fast.

(Image credit: Future)

Not everyone cares about fast refresh rates, but for me it’s an important feature to get me back to the iPhone after using Android in the 120Hz fast lane. I’m disappointed that Apple is sticking to 60Hz on a regular iPhone 13.

The $ 999 iPhone Pro appeal extends to the rear camera trio. There’s no extra macro lens, microscope, or super-telephoto zoom, but the main super-wide-angle telephoto suite snapper is the perfect camera combination for what I’m looking for in a smartphone. Sure, the standard iPhone 13 rear camera pair is great, but with its telephoto zoom you get more comprehensive photography options.

(Image credit: Future)

And the photo shoot results are excellent, backing up the spots on the iPhone 13 Pro’s best camera phone list. The shots are colorful, full of detail and contrast, and are excellent on all three cameras.

The only fly of the ointment is that I really like the contrasting photos that the Pixel 6 Pro offers. Therefore, it is very difficult to determine which is best for you. I think the Pixel 6 Pro offers the best main camera shots, but the iPhone 13 Pro is more consistent across all cameras and has never provided a dull photo.

In terms of compact camera experience, the Pixel 6 Pro is also great, but I think the iPhone 13 Pro is almost ahead of the competition. Apple’s flagship certainly has an edge over the Galaxy S21, but the phone also takes great pictures.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of video, the iPhone 13 Pro once again proves that the iPhone is the king of video recording. I wasn’t surprised because I already realized that this was the case for the iPhone 12. I’m not sure if I can take advantage of cinematic mode.

Would you recommend the iPhone 13 Pro camera over the Pixel 6 Pro? Well, both are great, so I’m not sure. Can you recommend the iPhone 13 Pro camera over other phones? that’s right.

That old-fashioned feeling

(Image credit: Future)

This year, I used the iPhone 12 for a variety of tasks, including explaining how to connect the PS5 DualSense controller to the iPhone, so the design and feel of the iPhone 13 Pro wasn’t new. But when I used it as my main phone, I was impressed with how friendly the phone was, even after years of using Android.

The rounded rectangular design of the iPhone 13 Pro brought me back to the iPhone 4s. The flat edges are back comfortably, but they’re less slippery, like the curved sides of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Sure, they pick up fingerprints, but they shout high-end industrial design.

(Image credit: Future)

So does the rest of the phone. There is nothing strange about it, and there are no sharp edges. I love the design of the Pixel 6 Pro and find the Oppo Find X3 Pro easy to hold, but neither conveys the impeccable build quality feel of the iPhone 13 Pro. Again, Apple products always have a high level of build quality and the Butterfly keyboard mechanism is intolerable.

I was so used to punching holes in the camera notches, not notches of any shape or size, so I thought the notches on the display would be annoying to me. Yes, that’s not ideal and what I feel Apple really needs to change on the iPhone 14. But it’s smaller than before, and when you use Dark Mode on iOS, it doesn’t get in the way.

And overall, the 6.1-inch display feels like the perfect size for me, making it a phone that can be used with one hand, but with enough screen space to be productive on the move.

(Image credit: Future)

The same is true for software. iOS has evolved significantly from the iPhone 4s, but the menus, settings, and apps still maintain their graphic design and sophistication, and I feel that there is little comparable to native Android apps and skins. For example, the weather app is one of my favorites, with a nice graphic design in the background showing outside weather conditions.

Pure Android 12 and the Pixel mindset show how much progress Google’s mobile operating system has made since the early days of its use with Android Jelly Bean and KitKat. In terms of ease of use, it “works correctly” on Android as well as on iOS.

However, I feel that iOS still has an advantage in terms of overall design. The effect of tapping the app folder to pop up a translucent box and displaying the apps in it while blurring the background apps is a small but very pleasant touch.

Indeed, given that I use Android every day, it took me a while to get used to iOS. But once you launch it and run it, you can’t deny that Apple’s view of mobile software is simply great.

Apple walled garden

(Image credit: Future)

But on iOS things are far from perfect. A common complaint about the iPhone is that Apple has locked it down quite a bit, limiting under-the-hood customization. And I realized that was the case.

Just running the app and setting the home screen as desired was very frustrating. It’s not enough to just drag and drop the app to the desired location. If you move one, the rest will move as well.

Adding widgets to iOS is highly regarded, but lacks the flexibility and variation found on Android. At the moment, all iOS widgets are a bit first generation, albeit very easy to use.

(Image credit: Future)

You can add something like a third-party keyboard, but the process isn’t very clear. There is also no option to actually delve into the iOS settings. For example, there is no way to fine-tune the colors on your Retina display.

The lack of an app drawer, the lack of always-on display, and the awkward handling of lock screen notifications (not clear from the beginning, but a long press to access the app) are part of the brilliance of iOS. Remove it.

I’m not an Android power user, but I like options that have options. That said, Apple’s lockdown approach has its advantages.

(Image credit: Future)

Controlling everything from the chip at the heart of the iPhone 13 Pro to the apps that put it into the App Store means that both the phone and iOS feel great. All the apps I downloaded work perfectly with a consistent feel of design and performance. Even Google apps like Docs and Drive are fun to use on iOS. And all games offered simply in the App Store or through Apple Arcade run brilliantly thanks to optimization and the powerful power of the A15 Bionic chip.

Indeed, Apple’s approach to the walled garden means that some apps and games on Android aren’t allowed on iOS. I really want to have native game streaming enabled on the iOS Xbox Game Pass app.

However, being in this restricted ecosystem is very comforting. It’s like being wrapped tightly in a duvet on a cold night. I can’t move much, but I feel exactly satisfied with where I am.

iPhone: Boringly amazing

(Image credit: Future)

The overall combination of sophisticated design, good camera, carefully curated features, and sophisticated (if inflexible) software is more than enough for most people. And the tightly tuned interactions between the iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook all reveal to me why people choose the iPhone and continue to use it.

But I want more. The iPhone 13 Pro feels like it lacks the smartness of a Pixel 6 smartphone with a Tensor chip and the features it enables. Also, Apple’s phone has nothing special like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a secondary telephoto camera or the ability to become a pseudo-desktop computer with a DeX.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, the iPhone 13 Pro is great, but at the same time quite dull. We hope that the iPhone 14 will change that with the adoption of USB-C connectivity, Touch ID underdisplay, better widgets, and Siri’s smart features that offer something really new and exciting.

After all, what Apple can do with the iPhone is the current trial-and-error formula, and there’s not much you can do before returning to the blueprints.

There is no easy answer

(Image credit: Future)

At the heart of this article isn’t about assessing whether iOS is better or worse than Android. Both are excellent and accessible to everyone. Android offers more flexibility and options, and iOS provides a sophisticated and consistent experience.

Rather, as a longtime Android user, see if you can easily switch to iOS, and if you’re crazy about good Android, whether Apple’s enthusiastic fandom for phones is right for you. I wanted to evaluate. phone. And I thought it would come hard on the side of Android or iOS as the platform of my choice.

But the truth is told, I’m torn to my conclusion. This is mainly because the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the Android phone I’ve been waiting for with a rich combination of specs, smartness and great photos. Still, the iOS experience has that claw to me, and the iPhone 13 Pro’s size, design, and camera performance are definitely compelling.

For work purposes, I carried both an iPhone 13 Pro and a Pixel 6 Pro, but that doesn’t change. It’s just that my SIM is on my Apple phone.

But for the time being, after a busy day of tech news and views, I’ll reach out to the iPhone 13 Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

It comes down to three reasons: long battery life, speedy mobile internet connection, and AirPlay, which is excellent for pipe music to my Sonos smart speakers when the Wi-Fi in my home is capricious.

I don’t know how long this will last. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 approaching, I’m confident that the appeal of the new Android phone will captivate me. The Pixel 6 Pro is also stored within easy reach. But for better or for worse, the iPhone 13 Pro is now my everyday phone. Well done Apple, very well done.

