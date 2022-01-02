Year of TechRadar Review: Lost Phone, Broken Windows, Cooling Wires





Note from Global Editor-in-Chief Gareth Beavis:

First of all, happy new year to all readers. Without you, this site is nothing more than a bizarre vanity project where several writers and editors discuss with each other what technology to buy. But thankfully, millions of people visit this site every month. There has never been a day when I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help you buy the technology you love.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, both in terms of TechRadar and the wider world of technology we cover, but 2021 is a final rethink before putting it into your mind. Worth to do. Check it again.

With a year beginning in Delta and ending in Omicron, the impact of pandemic technology over the last 12 months on the world cannot be ignored. Many things have been delayed or completely canceled as a result of the confusion caused by the virus. About global manufacturing and supply chains. However, there are still many exciting product launches, and the flash of innovation has made us talk.

As a summary of 2021, TechRadar’s editors and writers look back on the year in their particular area and look forward to what will happen in 2022.

Phone big names win some fierce competition and folds work

From left to right: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus are one of the best phones in 2021 (image credits: Apple / Google / Samsung)

Phones Editor James Peckham writes: 2021 was a strange year for smartphones, with some delayed launches, especially some “missing” phones. For example, Samsung Galaxy Note 21 and OnePlus 9T. Much of this is due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on global manufacturing and supply chains.

However, while there are still many great mobile hosts released in the last 12 months, from the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13 series to Google’s Pixel 6 duo, brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus are actually impressive releases. A top-notch player with.

2021 was also the year when the foldable type matured. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still spectacularly expensive, but it was a highlight for anyone looking for a foldable smartphone that really works. Elsewhere, 5G has become the mainstream standard for connectivity, most new smartphones support 5G, and network coverage is spreading around the world. The world of smartphones has also lost one of its celebrities, and LG has announced that it will stop making new mobile phones. Sadly, this means that the previously revealed LG Rollable never sees the light of day.

2021 wasn’t a milestone year for mobile technology, but with improvements in this area that keep it interesting to both industry followers and those looking to upgrade their mobile phones. Innovation is steadily progressing. You can catch up with all the biggest developments in our summary this year on the phone.

Lack of Computing Chips can’t stop the flow of innovation

Advances in chip technology herald a new era of ultra-powerful computing (image credits: future)

Computing writer Jessica Weatherbed writes:

2021 is a roller coaster vehicle for the computing market, and the ongoing shortage of chips makes it harder for PC gamers and desktop builders to find a graphics card than a needle in a haystack. increase. Meanwhile, Apple enjoyed seeing customers struggling to get the latest M1 Pro and MacBook Pro laptops with the M1 Max.

It wasn’t a dire situation for Windows users as the Windows 11 operating system was released on October 5, but Microsoft had to release a set of bug fixes and updates to address the issue, There was generally a positive reaction. We will add improvements according to user feedback. Microsoft has also revamped its Surface line with new devices, including the innovative Surface Laptop Studio.

We look forward to the introduction of a new generation of ultra-powerful hardware in 2022. Apple continues to improve its own silicon, Intel has announced plans to enter the desktop graphics card market with Arc Alchemist (all-Intel build), and an ultra-fast DDR5 memory module to replace DDR4.

CamerasNikon offers a retro treat and AI gets creepy-smart

The Nikon Z fc was a brilliant explosion from the past year of seriously seeing the emergence of futuristic photographic technology (image credit: Nikon).

Camera editor Mark Wilson wrote …

If it was a more modest year for new cameras, it was another big innovation year for photography. A shortage of chips put a brake on launch, some new models (such as the Panasonic GH6) were pushed back in 2022, and others (see Sony ZV-E10) were discontinued just months after arrival. did. But it was still a big year for the new specialized agency. The Sony A1, Canon EOS R3, and Nikon Z9 are incredible full-frame powerhouses that have driven the last nail into a DSLR coffin.

Back in the area of ​​cameras that most of us can actually buy, the highlight was definitely the Nikon Zfc. Thirty years ago, the Nikon FM2’s mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera is a beautiful camera that offers a stack of sensors and something you’ll forget about in the world of 30 fps burst mode. It’s fun. Nikon still needs to make more lenses for the Zfc, but for casual photography it’s a great alternative to Fujifilm’s retro rivals. For those on a slightly higher budget, Sony also offered the excellent A7 IV. This is the perfect all-rounder for still images and videos that you can buy right now.

In 2021, AI and machine learning will tear the rulebook of photography, and powerful editing software such as Photoshop and Luminar AI will challenge the actual definition of photography, simulating the real-world sky of the scene with light. I am replacing it with the empty one. ?? As well as editing, the debate is intensifying. In February, a new tool called Deep Nostalgia became a hot topic, thanks to the slightly erratic feature of animating old family photos.

So what about next year? Polished the crystal ball and predicted the trend of big cameras and photography in 2022.

AudioWireless buds get some serious sound upgrades

It’s official: Cool girls only wear wired earphones – at least for now (image credits: Shutterstock.com / GaudiLab)

Audio and music editor Olivia Tambini writes:

Audio is in an exciting year with a surge in new products, innovations in wireless sound technology, some weird trends, and the continued resurgence of vinyl in a world dominated by Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms. became. One of the big launches in 2021 was the Apple AirPods 3, a new and improved version of the most popular true wireless earphones. With the support of Apple’s Apple Music streaming service and SpatialAudio, a technology that was a huge success with Apple TV Plus, it was enthusiastically accepted by those who felt the 2019 AirPods upgrade was delayed.

However, it wasn’t the best earphone I tested this year. From the Sony WF-1000XM4’s all-round excellence to the most customizable NuraTrue, 2021 was an exciting year for wireless in-years.

Curiously, wireless headphones are inspired by today’s youthful fashionistas. Wired earphones seem to be a favorite of young and hip crowds, as evidenced by their Instagram account Wired It Girls. Will this trend continue until 2022? Probably not – this particular epidemic is likely to happen in a blink of an eye, as is the new interest in Y2K microtrends like trucker hats and velor tracksuits. No, I haven’t thrown my wireless headphones in the trash yet.

Televisions Mini-LED is 2021 – The future is QD-OLED

The Samsung QN900A is one of the best TVs I’ve seen in 2021 and has both 8K resolution and mini LED display technology (image credit: Samsung).

Nick Pino, Senior Editor of Home Entertainment, writes:

We were familiar with mini LED TVs in 2020, but 2021 was the year we finally brought brighter, higher contrast screens to our homes, from Samsung’s Neo QLED lineup to LG’s QNED models.

Most of the big innovations were in high-end sets, but US budget buyers received a sample of TCL6 series QLED technology with mini LEDs at a very reasonable price. We are looking forward to the introduction of a new panel technology, QD-OLED, and hope that this technology will continue to lower the price range in 2022.

The QD-OLED screen combines the sophisticated black level and deep contrast of OLEDs with the saturation of quantum dots. By increasing the amount of light that OLED pixels can output and further emphasizing color through quantum dot filters, these screens have become a hot topic as the next major evolution of displays.

I’m looking forward to seeing a TV equipped with CES2022 technology for the first time. In the meantime, choose the best TV in 2021 in different price ranges.

Fitness Do you pay a monthly fee to view your health data?

Amazon’s Halo View is one of the cheapest fitness trackers, but you’ll have to pay a subscription to get the most out of it (image credit: Amazon).

Cat Ellis, editor of fitness and well-being, writes:

The above was a big question raised in 2021 when Amazon announced the new HaloView fitness tracker. It looks like Fitbit and captures a similar array of data, but unless you’re an Amazon Halo Fitness subscriber, you’ll only see the basics. Purchasing a tracker has a 12-month trial period, but when it expires, add $ 3.99 per month (about £ 3 / AU $ 5) to see statistics such as sleep scores and training insights. You have to pay.

This is the same story as Oura, which released its third-generation smart ring in late 2021, including additional health insights, audio content (such as meditation sessions), and a new subscription service to unlock educational content. It has been. You can use it for free for 6 months with the 3rd generation Oura smart ring. Then it’s $ 5.99 a month (about £ 5 / AU $ 8), which is quite expensive considering that the ring itself is £ 299 (about £ 220 / AU $ 420).

Fitbit doesn’t charge you to check your workout statistics, but it’s starting to expand its array of member-only merchandise. It includes a new daily readiness score that shows how much energy is in the tank the day before based on sleep and activity patterns, and sleep that analyzes night habits and provides custom creature-themed recommendations. Includes animal features. Your Fitbit Premium membership is $ 9.99 / £ 7.99 / AU $ 15.49 per month, but all new Fitbits come with a 6-month free trial to help you decide if it’s right for you.

By 2022, you may see fitness trackers that are very cheap to buy, but to get the most out of them, you’ll need a phone-style monthly subscription. ..

