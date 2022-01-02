Why Google warns Android users to update Microsoft Teams as soon as possible





Google has sent Android users an important warning about the Microsoft Teams app.

Last month, an Android version of the Microsoft Teams app discovered a bug that could block calls to emergency numbers.

Initially, it was thought that only calls to US emergency number 911 were blocked, but now Google may also be affected by calls to other emergency numbers such as 999 in the UK and 112 in Europe. I made it clear that there is.

The January 2022 update will add a full fix to Android smartphones, but Google has issued an email to all users asking them to update the Microsoft Teams app.

Mishaal Rahman, former editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, emphasized this email in a Twitter message. Android emergency call bug. “

Only certain Microsoft Teams users are still at risk, and users who have updated their app after December 10, 2021 are safe from bugs.

The email sent by Google states: You are not logged in to the app.

“This issue is caused by an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. Please visit the Google Play Store and update to the latest version of Microsoft Teams immediately.”

Added message: “If you updated the Microsoft Teams app after December 10, 2021, you can ignore this email.”

The latest version of Microsoft Teams for Android was released on December 18th with build 1416 /1.0.0.2021195305.

To update your app, go to the Play Store and click the refresh button, if it appears in the list of Microsoft Teams apps.

Many users may already have automatic updates activated on their device, so the latest patches are already installed.

Dangerous bugs do not affect all users, as certain existing conditions must be met before glitching can begin.

The bug issue was first highlighted on Reddit, and one user elaborated on why the Pixel smartphone couldn’t call his grandmother’s ambulance when it looked like a stroke.

When a Reddit user dials 911, the phone freezes after running once.

Fortunately, in the event of an emergency, the user was able to get to the landline and call an ambulance.

Reddit users write: I just hung up with my mom, typed into the Pixel and made a call and dialed 911.

Immediately after the ringing tone, the phone got stuck and I couldn’t do anything other than click on the app with the emergency call running in the background. This is all while notifying me that the phone has sent my location to emergency services.

Sadly, I couldn’t tell the other person what apartment I was in or what the actual emergency was because I couldn’t talk to humans.

“My phone was clearly working from a phone perspective, so my best guess is that it froze due to an extra step trying to send my location. Then hang up and call I can no longer call the number again.

Fortunately, my grandmother is a generation who still has a landline phone. Otherwise, I had to restart the phone, wait for it to restart, then call the emergency service and take people as soon as possible. “

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

