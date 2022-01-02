Technological trends impacting African business in 2022





Last year, we covered the closure of one of Africa’s largest e-commerce companies. The article showed that Africa’s business environment is constantly evolving and that businesses that cannot adapt to these changes will become extinct. This evolving situation has led to the sale of British banks from Africa, as the financial sector is no longer the same.

Africa is gaining worldwide attention as a growth market. Last year, private equity investment in Africa reached a record high. With the exception of the continent’s huge land and young population, its technological growth makes it very promising. However, technological advances can also lead to disruptions that affect existing businesses.

The pandemic has caused some technical confusion. For example, video conferencing and productivity apps have made remote work easier and reduced the demand for office space between start-ups. Last year, more technology will be used and more companies will be affected. There are some notable trends that disrupt African business spaces this year.

The rise of telemedicine

Africa’s health tech sector is thriving. The number of startups in the space and the amount of funding has skyrocketed. Pandemics have forced traditional healthcare providers to change models and adopt new technology products, creating opportunities for the industry.

According to a Salient Advisory report, telemedicine is the most common type of service offered by health innovators established over the last five years, in combination with direct distribution to consumers. Today, companies are using technology-enabled solutions to transform the distribution of health products. For example, Kenya’s online pharmacy, MYDAWA, offers telemedicine services using SASA doctor. Also, e-commerce giants such as Jumia, Konga, and Copia have all started selling over-the-counter health products.

Proptech

Real estate is one of the oldest business industries in history. However, it is also one of the least changing sectors and is planned for refurbishment. To this end, Proptech start-ups are emerging to challenge legitimate thinking in the real estate space. The Knight Frank Africa Report captures the rise of this trend. What began as a trickle through the introduction of the online search platform has become a wave of disruptive, cutting-edge technology that continues to improve both transparency and efficiency, the report said.

Last year, African proptech startups became more prominent. Nigerias Rent Small Small became the first African proptech startup to join the Techstars Accelerator in Canada. Investors are also bullish on this sector. Seso Global raised $ 600,000 in pre-seed last year.

Encounter of blockchain, art and music

Recently, we have used NFTs to spotlight African artists who tell stories of the continent. Through NFTs, blockchain technology is influencing the arts and music business. This phenomenon has attracted worldwide attention and the technological field in Africa is on the wave. South African NFT startups raised $ 5 million last year.

Aside from the high profits of making news, the real turmoil in NFTs is ownership. Artists no longer have to wait for a fee to be paid before a streaming platform like Spotify makes money. You can sell directly to listeners at the price you want without fear of illegal copying.

This acclaim is gradually creeping into the African music industry. Don Jazzy, a leader in the Nigerian music industry, is currently participating in the NFT space. Top artists such as MI and Falz also showed interest in music NFTs last year.

High internet usage

In 2020, Africa’s Internet economy will contribute $ 115 billion to the continent and could bring $ 180 billion by 2025. One of the catalysts for the Internet economy is the growth of cities. Africa will show the fastest urban growth rate in the world, according to OECD reports. By 2025, 45% of Africa’s population will live in cities.

In addition, major technology companies such as Facebook and Google are building large cable networks to drive the spread of the Internet on the continent. This increase in Internet usage means greater visibility of businesses on the Internet. But that also means that the Internet culture, where speed and convenience are priorities, will grow further.

Agritech

Agriculture is a large African company, accounting for 14 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP. However, due to the high proportion of smallholders, there are still productivity issues. To this end, Agritech start-ups are emerging and showing remarkable growth in Africa.

Innovative start-ups like ReleafandHello Tractor secured investment last year, disrupting agribusiness. Agritech start-ups secured the second largest portion of VC funding in 2020 and 2021. We are now seeing an increase in mission-driven agritech using technologies that increase the productivity of the agritech sector.

Orwatoshin Ogunjuigube Screenplay Work

