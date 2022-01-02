See the next generation version of Google Maps





Not at all. Google Maps continues to evolve with new features that are even more sophisticated, accurate and useful to users around the world.

Google Maps is already available almost everywhere, on mobile devices and in cars with Android Auto and CarPlay. However, mountainview-based search giants are working to make Google Maps a more integral part of the driving experience by turning the app into a world-class citizen of Android Automotive.

That’s why Google Maps comes bundled with Android Automotive. This means that it has many new features not available in the “classic” version.

This is the next generation of Google Maps, and the only way to taste it is to buy a new car running Android Automotive.

In addition to the standard features available on all other devices, Google Maps built into the car (which is exactly how Google refers to this new version of the app) can do much more. ..

And it all starts with an electric car.

Google Maps can monitor battery levels and provide information about your current charge on arrival. You can also issue important battery alerts and provide charging assistance. Google Maps keeps track of your battery level and allows you to find a nearby charging station to get additional juice in case you can’t reach your destination.

This means that if the battery level isn’t enough to reach your destination, Google Maps will add a stop to the charging station along the route, making the whole easier and more convenient.

Google Maps also has new safety-related driving assistance features.

For example, Google Maps can work with other systems installed in the car, such as in-vehicle cameras, to provide speed limit data to the car. In this way, the driver is always provided with accurate information, even if the car’s camera cannot accurately read the roadside information due to various factors such as bad weather.

In addition, Google Maps can work with other systems in the car to provide information about future speed limits encountered while driving.

“Your car may have the ability to display future legal speed limits based on where your car is likely to move. If you have set your destination in Google Maps. Will use that information. If you have not set a destination, Google Maps may provide the vehicle system with a possible path to predict the speed limit for the next area. ” Google explains.

If you’re not sure why the speed limit information provided by Google Maps is so important to your car, consider the adaptive cruise control system available on newer generation models.

Thanks to the data provided by Google Maps, the Adaptive Cruise Control feature can automatically accelerate without exceeding the speed limit when there is no car in front. Needless to say, Google Maps gets all the data from the online server, but at the same time, it uses offline maps to provide the same information in areas with poor reception or inaccessible internet.

All of these features are only available if Google Maps is available on cars with Android Automotive. Needless to say, this application needs to be tightly integrated with the vehicle’s system, so unless Android Automotive is preloaded, there is no way to get Google Maps to read the battery information and access other systems.

Android Automotive adoption is slow but steadily improving and will be adopted by more automakers after 2023. A complete list of vehicles with Android Automotive can be found here.

