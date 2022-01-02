What is the long-term direction of educational change in 2022?





The future is about the time frame. A year is a short time to experience the significance of change in education, but long enough to find signs and impetus for change. National education policy and its associated notions of equity, quality and access will continue to be a popular force. However, there are subtle themes that have not been discussed much. These are five themes clustered from different signals and drivers. This allows you to adapt the power of macros, such as innovation, to small changes, such as a flexible curriculum.

Rise of Alternative Learning Providers: Who are Alternative Learning Providers? From YouTube teachers to universities offering industry-affiliated degrees and educational technology ventures. They come in a variety of sizes, reliability, recognition, and cost. Quality standards vary from good to bad to ugly. This is a transition from traditional educational experience that revolves around a given module in a specified order, using standardized evaluation and approval status. Such providers pioneer new models and innovations, transforming academic sessions into work-integrated learning. Their agile nature provides them to provide more affordable learning compared to most traditional educational institutions.

Non-traditional providers influence pedagogy and qualification changes, but they are neither widespread nor swift. For example, learning is a more solvable, advanced form of problem-centric learning that can target portfolios and focus on results.

Cohort-based courses and new qualifications: Over the last two years, we have seen unprecedented enrollment in the MOOC platform. Cohort-based interactive courses will increase later this year, although they may continue to attract learners. They serve and value the active learning community in hybrid spaces and serve fewer learners compared to MOOCs, but at a higher level of engagement.

Employers are more focused on learning outcomes than traditional qualifications, increasing the need for hands-on work experience. This casts doubt on the value of classroom seating time, and you will probably see some institutions experiment by integrating theory and practice and designing the entire program based on field experience. Badges especially in technical courses.

Design your own degree: Designing individual majors and minors is done at many educational institutions abroad. The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is a data bank proposed to accumulate and withdraw learner credits supported by multiple entrances and exits throughout the institution and is the seed of a wealth of learning experience in India. I am. At a finer level of practice, learners can customize their degree by bundling credit hours and modules to suit their interests.

Eco-Varability and Sustainability: What if learners and communities regain the diversity of knowledge, ecology, culture and economy? The answer lies in eco-versity, a movement and model that rethinks education through ecology leadership. The Eco-Barcity Alliance has more than 100 learning spaces around the world, some in India. They currently live in the margins and primarily serve independent alternative learners. They may not become mainstream soon, but they endure as a reminder of the potential for education on fragile planets. The rest of the learning community is already lagging behind in its educational response to climate emergencies. Some progressive institutions voluntarily choose carbon-aware practices. However, the majority need more regulation.

Future Experiments: The future of education is neither a one-step process nor a panacea of ​​policy. It’s an ambiguous path that demands stability and innovation at the same time. Experiments can balance this paradox. Therefore, institutions, communities and countries that are open to experimentation will benefit in the future. Creating the desired future is very different from preparing the future. To create it, you need to question the assumptions and start a series of micro-level educational experiments to deal with the uncertainty.

What doesn’t change?

The future is also about resistance. We will continue to talk about blended learning, even as issues of digital inequity and educational readiness are raised. The desire to protect the current state of the physical campus and the monopoly of qualifications will hinder major educational transformations. The larger story of education, on the other hand, maintains a competitive exam, quality stories, and an obsession with ranking romance.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are personal.

The writer is an education officer of the University Grants Commission.

