Are you ready for new technology in 2022?

New Delhi: Every few months, a set of new technology phrases and jargon dominates conversations and debates. The pace of change means that civil society must be much more vibrant for new innovations that will impact its future. Let’s see what to expect in 2022 as technology advances accelerate. The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) has identified top new technologies that will impact business and personal life this year. A working group of experts has identified key technologies based on three parameters and frameworks. All technologies were evaluated for their business potential. Shekhar Sanial, Director and Country Head of IET India, describes innovation levels and takeoff opportunities. The five main categories of technology that will stand out in 2022 are: These affect almost every sector. Some are new ideas, others are significant improvements to current options.

Immersive Technology and Metaverse: Participate in all experiences and activities. Many versions and levels have created a comprehensive concept of augmented reality or XR, even when augmented reality and virtual reality grow rapidly with the growth of business applications. According to computing company HP, XR tech employs human and PC screen interfaces, 1) immersing itself in virtual environments (VR), 2) adding or expanding around users (augmented reality), or 3 ) Both (mixed reality). In XR, X also stands for new technology that enables a higher level of realistic immersive experience. These apply to the so-called Metaverse, the Digital Universe. From an immersive experience and a separate pocket of digital activity, the Metaverse can interconnect all digital activities. For example, from online games to medical data to travel planning, you can shape a person’s metaverse. Each person can also engage with others’ digital universes for shared experiences.

NFT / Tokenization, Distributed ID: The concept of distributed ID appears in several ways. This set of technologies is ranked highest in terms of business opportunities and takeoff parameters. However, regulations on blockchain and cryptography are not yet mature. Microsoft replaces distributed IDs with identifiers such as usernames for self-owned independent IDs, enables data exchange using blockchain and distributed ledger technology, and trusts to protect privacy and protect transactions. Described as a framework. The Collins Dictionary has selected NFT as the 2021 word of the year. NFT means a unique digital certificate registered on the blockchain that is used to record ownership of assets such as artwork and collectibles, as described by Collins. Such tokens are a new form of symbol that identifies an object or person.

DNA-based digital twins: Covid-related research has taken DNA-based innovation to a new level. Scientists can create human digital twins to gain a better understanding of complex body systems. The digital version of humans is created by the data generated by various diagnostic tasks. Information from different devices is stitched together and analyzed on an individual basis. These are especially useful for predicting and fighting illness, among other uses. According to the R & D department of Japan’s high-tech giant NTT, digital twin computing begins with a very accurate reproduction of real-world people and things in cyberspace. Digital twins have already been developed for autonomous driving for different applications in different industrial sectors such as the automotive sector. Robot control sector. And the medical department.

Decision Intelligence, Generated AI: AI will be smarter and sharper. By 2023, according to Gartner, more than 33% of large organizations will have analysts who practice decision intelligence (including decision modeling). Humans work much more with artificial intelligence for quick and complex decisions. Similarly, generative AI will be a much more creative version of AI. You will be able to create using existing information and images. Content is created at a level that matches human output. Decision intelligence is an improved version of AI that includes social nuances, real-world complexity, and a humanized approach. Such AI goes beyond pure numbers and database results to produce concept-based output. The various biases built into AI are mitigated by non-data inputs.

Satellite communications: Increased investment and support policies bring connectivity to all parts of India. With all that effort, India and other emerging markets will not be able to cover their citizens with existing communications technology. The global satellite communications market is valued at US $ 66.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028, GrandView Research said. Growing demand for small satellites for earth observation services in various industries such as oil and gas, energy, agriculture and defense is a major market driver. In the corporate world, applications such as drones and GPS-based consumer solutions use satellite-based information on a larger scale. Such a connection allows you to use all other technologies. PranjalSharma is the creator of India Automated.

