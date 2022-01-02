New Year: Google’s Doodle Celebrating the Arrival of 2022





In the Gregorian calendar, December 31st is New Year’s Eve, commonly referred to as New Year’s Eve, which stands for New Year’s Eve. To celebrate the end of the new annual cycle, the Google search engine dedicated its graffiti (that is, the classic change in the logo) to this date, waiting for the beginning of 2022.

This subtle artistic intervention features a festive Google adorned with red, blue, yellow, and green Christmas lights that surround the classic search engine logo. Next, the letter G is decorated with a bonnet, and the central O has a kind of candy that is completely yellow like the sun and wrapped in 2021.

The Gregorian calendar began to be used in 1582, replacing the Julian calendar implemented by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. The new element is named after Pope Gregory XIII, the main proponent of the promulgation from the beginning.

Initially, it was adopted in countries closely related to the Catholic Church, such as Spain, Italy and Portugal. Anglican, Lutheran, and Protestant cultures rejected it, but it was gradually inserted into other parts of Europe until it became the most used calendar in the world today.

Pope Gregory XIII was the head of the Catholic Church and ruler of the Papal States from May 13, 1572 until his death in 1585.

Despite the refusals of the first few years, over time it had to be modified and adapted to the different cultures of the world. Therefore, its functionality has been extended to most cultures, but some cultures, such as Jews and Chinese, choose their own system. However, these civilizations adhere to their basics, are used differently, and are often referred to as business years.

More than 400 years ago, Pope Gregory XIII made a special decision to begin the reforms that became known as the Gregorian calendar. Curiously, the predecessor’s chronology culminated on Thursday, October 4, and was correlated the following Friday. This was declared as October 15th in a new cycle.

With this decision, 10 calendar days have passed.

Despite the leak during that period, its implementation was driven by a delay caused by Julian due to an inaccurate count of the number of days in the solar year. It consisted of 365.25 days, but the correct number is 365.242189, which is 365 days, 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes 45.16 seconds.

Thus, those 11 additional minutes accumulated over the 1257 years when it was used properly gave a 10-day error. Therefore, it was decided to amend it and implement a new general leap rule every four years. According to the Foundation, the basic duration of a year is 365 days, but years when the last two digits are divisible by 4 are leapfrogs (that is, 366 days), except for multiples of 100.

Finally, the promotion of Pope Gregory XIII has begun a new annual cycle in most parts of the world. It was rapidly adopted in Catholic Europe, but not in the Protestant region until 1700, in the United Kingdom until 1753, in Japan until 1873, and in Russia until 1918.

