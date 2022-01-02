By hosting the Louisville Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket, Tech Opens 2022





After a flat 11-day break, Georgia Institute of Technology will begin its 2022 New Year at home, hosting the Atlantic Coast Conference’s enemy Louisville at the McCammish Pavilion on Sunday at 6 pm.

Tech (6-5, 0-1 ACC) won his first victory in December on December 21st, playing last overtime against crosstown enemy Georgia State University (72-62). .. Atlantic Coast Conference defending champion Yellowjackets lost consecutive games to the top 25 teams in Wisconsin, LSU and USC, losing 79-63 to North Carolina on December 5th, the only ACC game to date. rice field. The previous row includes the 88-78 Roadwin in Georgia in November.

Michael Devaud (Orlando, Florida), an active MVP of the ACC tournament, is ACC’s top scorer (21.0 points per game) and second-placed three-point shooter (45.9 percent, 2.80 points per game) and senior forward Jordan Asher. Leading the jacket with. (Canton, Georgia), averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Louisville (8-4, 2-0 ACC) defeats North Carolina State University and Wake Forest University in ACC play, defeating Demon Deacons 73-69 at home Wednesday night and 73-68 against North Carolina State University. I won. The Cardinals split the last six games after the season started 5-1.

Sunday games will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and an online live stream of the broadcast will be available from the ESPN app. Radio coverage will be on the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network and satellite radio (XM Channel 371, SiriusXM App 371) by Legend Sports and the flagship WCNN (680 / 93.7 fans).

Opening tips

Homefront – Georgia Institute of Technology set a 5-3 homefloor record in Sunday night games, and Louisville is 1-2 in this season’s road game. Eight of the 11 Yellowjacket games before Christmas holidays were played at the McCammish Pavilion. Two games have been postponed since PPD-Tech last played. A home game with Alabama A & M on December 23rd and a road game at Syracuse on December 29th. Neither game has a make-up date. Preparing for ACC Play – Tech will end four games in a row against enemies at the Power Conference in December. Three of them ranked in the top 25 in the United States (No. 23/21 Wisconsin, No. 25/24 LSU, No. 10/9 USC). This is the first time Yellow Jacket has faced three top 25 teams on a non-conference schedule since the 1995-96 season. That season, the yellow jacket is No. 4 Georgetown, No. 17 Michigan, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 20 Louisville, No. 2 Won 2-3 against Massachusetts. Gang Rebound – Tech has outbound seven of its 11 opponents this season. With an overall plus 3.1 rebound margin, it is the best mark of a yellow jacket for over 5 seasons under the Josh Pastorner head coach. Tech finished the season with a positive rebound margin only once in that span (+0.1 in 2017-18). Mikey likes it – Michael Devoe is the ACC leader and second place with an average score (21.0 ppg)-in these categories, he has a point percentage (45.9) and ranks 10th and 21st, respectively. It has been. He has finished a season with a minimum of 8 points against Georgia. Climb the Ladder – After starting Season 36 with Career Points at Tech, the 6-5 Guard jumped to 24th on the Tech Career Points List at 1,359. Pass tech celebrities such as Point, Iman Shumpert, Drewbury, Jarrett Jack, Michael Maddox, and Tycho Brown. He needs 5 points to pass 23rd place Bobby Kimmel (1954-57-1.363). Hot Streak – Jordan Asher, who defeated Georgia on December 21st with the highest 30 points of his career, averaged 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. He hit 18-of-37 shots and 7-of-13 threes from the floor in the last three games. Achieving Moore – Calid Moore has averaged 8.2 points in the last five games after scoring 23 points for the first time on the jacket. 6 games this season. He hit 15-of-25 from the floor with that stretch. Two-Point Conversion – This season, the point guard mission was split almost evenly, with Kyle Star Divant and Davon Smith averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 assists in 11 games. While compiling the 44:38 assist / turnover ratio. Sturdivant has started the first eight games of Techs and Smith has started four games. In the absence of Michael Debaud, many of the texes both started and played together to beat Charleston Southern. All 11 games, sophomore Saba Gigiberia and Jordan Meka. As Howard slowed down due to an ankle injury, Gigiberia and Mecha played for nearly 35 minutes with a Tex victory over Georgia, contributing 10 rebounds and 4 block shots.

Series Note VS. Louisville

Of the four recent newcomers to the expanded ACC, Tech has the longest history with Louisville and held 28 meetings before the Cardinals attended the meeting. Louisville won the first seven games between the two teams as ACC brothers before Tech broke through at 64. -58 Homes beat the Cardinals in the second tournament of the 2019-20 season. I snapped the losing skid of 9 games in the series dating back to 1999. Cardinals won 2020-21 games, 74-58 only to the team at KFC Yam! At the center, I have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. In all matches from 1958 to 1965, Tech played 3-6 against the Cardinals, head coach Whack Hyder. After a 12-year hiatus, Tech was 2-2 pairs. .. Louisville when both teams were members of the Metro Conference in the late 1970s. Dwane Morrison was the head coach of the yellowjacket for all these games, and Denny Crum was on the Cardinals bench. After an even longer break, the team met 13 times between 1988 and 1999, with Bobby Clemins and Clam on the bench on the other side of all these games. .. During this time, the Yellow Jacket lost to the Cardinals 8-5. Three of the meetings were held at the Alexander Memorial Coliseum and six at Freedom Hall. The other four times were held at Georgia Dome. Tech has won three of them, including the first ever college basketball game at the facility. It was also in front of the largest spectator in history who witnessed a college match in Georgia at the time (28,885). The game will be remembered forever at Techlore after James Forrest started a half-court heave in inbound play and passed the net with a buzzer to win the 87-85 Yellow Jacket. Tech coach Josh Pastner has played 2-2 against Louisville and now 3-7 against the Cardinals during his seven-year term as head coach of Memphis. The jacket is 1-3 against the Cardinal team of coach Chris Mack.

