Here are Google 2021 trend searches in Boston, the United States, and the world:





2021 was the longest and strangest year of any other year. Google was there through all of it to explain news stories, celebrities and memes to all of us.

Every year, Google releases search results for geographically categorized trends. Google has also worked with Herald to provide Boston-specific results. For clarity, these lists aren’t the top searches overall, but are based on the search terms that have surged the most this year compared to the previous year.

Among national and international headlines, sports and politics dominated searches in Boston, but many of the top searches here are where people are searching elsewhere, as in the Gabby Petito case. It’s about the same viral national news article.

The most popular search in Boston this year was the Boston Red Sox, which went into the playoffs this year. The Boston Celtics came in 8th, and Hurricane Henri, who hit Massachusetts in August, came in 9th.

Boston athletes who got a lot of attention this year include the Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who won 6th place trend athlete, and the former Patriots quarterback Come Newton, who won 8th place.

Boston’s newly elected mayor, Michelle Wu, has won the sixth spot on Boston’s top people search list.

For example, Kyle Rittenhouse has won the top spot in the “People” category here in Boston. He received attention following a mass shooting in a protest in Wisconsin and was acquitted of murder after a politically distressed trial.

Perhaps, of course, the most popular search near me here was the COVID vaccine near me. The COVID test near me took the 4th spot and the emergency care took the 6th spot. Below is the complete Boston list provided by Google.

Boston

search

Boston Red Sox 2. Gabby Petit 3. Euro 20214. NBA5. AMC Stock 6. Kyle Rittenhouse 7. DMX8. Boston Celtics 9. Hurricane Henri 10.Brian Laundrie

Man

Kyle Rittenhouse Travis Scott Alec Baldwin Odell Beckham Junior Henry Rug III Michelle Wu Jake Gyllenhaal Simone Biles Derek Chauvin Pete Davidson

athlete

Odell Beckham Junior Henry Ruggs III Simone Biles Aaron Rodgers Tiger Woods Mac Jones Zac Stacy Cam Newton Kyrie Irving Deshaun Watson

Near me

Nearby COVID Vaccine Near restaurant Near breakfast Near COVID test Emergency care near bar Near nail salon Near fast food Near coffee Near liquor store

Here is a selection of top search years by country and around the world. Search the entire list at yearinsearch.google/trends.

global

search

Australia vs. India (Cricket) India vs. England (Cricket) IPL (Indian Premier League, Cricket) NBA (Basketball) Euro 2021 (Soccer)

news

Afghanistan AMC strain COVID vaccine Dogecoin AME strain

Man

Alec Baldwin Kyle Rittenhouse Christian Ericsson Tiger Woods Simone Biles

TV program

Squid Game Bridgerton WandaVision Cobra Kai Loki

movie

Eternals Black Widow Dune Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings Red Notice

song

Driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow Fancy Like, Walker Hayes MAPA, SB19

America

search

NBA DMX Gabby Petito Kyle Rittenhouse Brian Laundrie

news

Mega Millions AMC Strain Stimulation Check Georgia Senate Race GME

Man

Kyle Rittenhouse Tiger Woods Alec Baldwin Travis Scott Simone Biles

Meme

Bernie Sanders Mitten Hamster (from Masked Singer) Twist Tea Squid Game Shish

How to become

How to be more attractive than what is subject to stimulus check How to be happy alone How to be a bad boyfriend How to be a good boyfriend

