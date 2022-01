DOST organization develops power backup system

(DOST Facebook screenshot)

Manila-National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (ITDI) has developed a power backup system for use in the event of a power outage.

According to Fortunato de La Pena, Executive Director of the Ministry of Science and Technology (DOST), the system was developed as an alternative to an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and is mentioned in a tape report aired on New Year’s Eve.

“Simple yet rugged design, easy to operate and maintain. Locally available materials were used for manufacturing,” he said.

In addition, it provides solutions for large equipment that requires an uninterrupted and continuous source of energy.

“Parameters such as current, temperature, and relative humidity that can affect the systematic operation of the power backup system are of a given scale and do not affect reliability, durability, or efficiency,” dela Peña said. He added.

Power backup systems have proven to be effective against high-consumption loads, without considering cost or backup storage variability, he said.

“This technology should be considered for continuous processing and manufacturing in areas that are highly susceptible to power outages. The system is a pressure filter, blast freezer, slicer, grater, etc. for ITDI installed in DOST. Tested at the Modular Multi-Industry Innovation Center, and Conveyor, “he said.

De La Pena also reported that ITDI has produced a guidance document for fuel dispensers.

He said this document was issued to support fuel dispenser regulation and provides regulatory guidance in conducting efficient and internationally recognized tests for fuel dispenser metering control. I did.

“Liquid petroleum products are valuable resources that play an important economic and commercial role in our country. Most modern transportation relies on using these products as fuel. According to Energy Circular. , The fuel dispenser must meet the legal tolerances., “He added.

He added that the amount of liquid fuel supplied by the fuel dispenser should not exceed the actual amount of more than 50 milliliters per 10 liters, as measured by standardized test measurements calibrated by DOST. rice field.

The guidance document describes a best practice approach to ensuring and ensuring the reliability of fuel dispensers used locally. It can be downloaded from the Facebook page of the National Research Laboratory of Metrology in the Philippines.

ITDI is one of DOST’s R & D (R & D) institutions, providing interdisciplinary industrial R & D, technical services, knowledge translation, or technology transfer and commercialization. (PNA)

