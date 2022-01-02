O2 January Sale 2022: Save on iPhone 13, Google Pixel, Samsung S21 and more





January sales are finally here, saving you a lot of everything from air fryer to AirPods.

But for now, after 2022, if you’re looking for a new phone, it’s the O 21 January sale that offers discounts on a small number of newly released phones such as the Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13. ..

In the case of O2, the contract is basically split into two charges. Device charges and communication charges. But to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, O2 marked the January sale with a discount offer until summer. This will completely free the 6-month broadcast time. Factors such as minutes and data usually require significant savings, given that they represent the highest costs in a contract.

Some discount codes are available until January 4th, as if that weren’t enough. This negates the initial cost of many phones available and makes it an even more affordable option. You can also add many other additional features, such as 6 months free Apple Music and 6 months free Disney +, depending on the package to make your new phone even more enjoyable.

Ready to switch from a tired old model? Here’s what you need to know.

read more:

Google Pixel 6, 128 GB: 16, O2.com per month for the first 6 months

(O2)

With discount offers until summer, you will only pay for the device for the first 6 months. That is, data, calls and text messages are free. From this point on, the monthly fee will increase to 39.99 (for the 30GB plan), but it will still save you a lot. In addition, if you set up your contract before January 4th, using the code NEWYEAR50 can now give you 50 off prepaid costs on many smartphones, so using this will usually result in O2 on your Pixel 6. You can skip the 20 prepayments you charge. ..

In a new mobile phone review, our testers said: Google enjoyed the joy of pure Android, enhanced its cameras, batteries, and design, and threw it out into the world. The Pixel was once a mundane device. Google has now added a bit of brilliance. If you’re considering switching from Apple OS, now may be the most affordable time to make a leap forward.

Buy now

iPhone 13, 128 GB, 20.99 per month for the first 6 months, O2.com

(O2)

Or, if you’re a dedicated iPhone user looking for an upgrade, consider the same deal that applies to your iPhone 13. This gives you 6 months of free talk time from 5 different color phones, from Starlight to midnight. Again, you can use the NEWYEAR50 code before January 4th to skip the 30 upfront costs. That means more money stays in your pocket. Keep in mind that with the 150GB plan, your monthly payments will be up to 48.98 without the 6-month savings.

Our tech critics were completely impressed when Apple reviewed the latest product earlier this year, writing: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini offer ultra-fast performance, great design, and great cameras.Indeed, there are many more [features] Although a professional model, for most people there is plenty of power and sophistication here. These are the best non-professional phones Apple has ever manufactured. Certainly highly rated!

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21: 20.99 for the first 6 months, O2.com

(O2)

The original Samsung Galaxy S21 was highly rated compared to the iPhone 12 at launch. In some respects, this phone looks like a mild upgrade compared to last year’s S20, but the S21 is very attractive due to the significant price drop, sleek design and powerful camera.

With the 30GB plan, you’ll get free talk time for the first 6 months. This means that the device will only cost 20.99 until the discount period ends and the price goes up to the regular 48.98. Unfortunately, the New Year promotion code doesn’t apply to this, so you’ll have to pay 30 prepaid fees, but you can claim a Samsung Galaxy chromebook 4 bonus worth 299 until January 10.

Buy now

Other phones offered at the January O2 sale include the ultra-high spec Samsung Galaxy ultra (32.99 for the first 6 months, then 60.98, O2.com) and the wallet-friendly Samsung Galaxy A52s (first). 6.95 for 6 months, then 31.94, O2.com).

Read more about January 2022 sales

For January’s Best Sale, you can buy the best selections of technology, beauty, fashion and more right now.

Amazon January Sale 2021 Price Cuts You Should Know About Nintendo Switch, Echo Dot Speakers, TVs, etc.

Best Sales Mattress Deals for January are easy to rest with discounts from Emma, ​​Simba, Otty and more

The best technology is on sale in January 2021 and you can find the best deals here, whether it’s a new phone contract or noise canceling headphones.

IndyBest product reviews are reliable, impartial and independent advice. Sometimes you can make money by clicking a link to buy a product, but this doesn’t bias your coverage. The reviews are a combination of expert opinion and actual testing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/january-sales/o2-january-sale-iphone-pixel-samsung-b1985330.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos