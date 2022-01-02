Have you got a technical to-do list for 2022?Get support for smart home setup, Wi-Fi and more





The New Year is just a few days and is the perfect time to get a fresh start. For me, it’s about tackling some nasty issues that I don’t want to see on the to-do list on another day, let alone another day, especially if the time it takes to fix is ​​much shorter than all my worries. Means

I start with a major backup of my entire digital life. This includes photos, videos, documents and contacts. I already have regular cloud and hard drive backups, but this is a way to clean up, clear and head towards 2022 with a clear mind.

From zoom fatigue to the easier steps to a smarter home, let’s take a look at some quick and easy fixes to common problems that really have no reason to postpone anymore.

An easy start to a smarter home

If you want to monitor your home but don’t want to spend time or money, get the Wyze Cam V3 ($ 35.98) or two ($ 70.96). It’s an inexpensive indoor / outdoor smart security camera with local video storage including color night vision, intelligent motion detection, voice control, built-in siren, and MicroSD card slot for 24/7 continuous recording. Leave the device or control. It can be launched and run in about 5 minutes using the step-by-step instructions of the Wyze app (iOS and Android). It’s really an easy way to drop dead to get started in your smart home.

The Wyze Cam V3 is a budget-friendly home security purchase for about $ 36 per camera, so you don’t waste your technology.

Supercharge your home office cell connection

Cell signal amplifiers are a big investment for us working outside our homes and offices. I recently reviewed SureCalls Fusion4Home (currently available on Amazon for $ 288). This is because I was trying to move from a city to a more rural area and when I was there last time I was able to get about 200 strong cell signals from one small patch on the driveway. Feet from the house.

What I like about this particular amp is that it covers up to 5,000 square feet and works with mobile phones, smartphones and even hotspot devices of all brands, regardless of mobile operator. I can’t wait to put it in my new home, I hope I get a burning 5G speed everywhere and I don’t have to stand outside in the rain and call again!

Eliminate dead spots on your home phone with SureCalls Fusion4Home.

Wi-Fi speed is slow or uneven

My entire work life relies on the strong Wi-Fi in my home and I have tried new routers and Wi-Fi mesh extenders in the past. However, nothing works as well as the 3-piece Netgear Orbi quadband mesh Wi-iFi 6E system (RBKE963). By providing unprecedented speed, functionality, and capacity for next-generation Wi-Fi 6E devices, we’re delivering a $ 1499 luxury option that promises future-proof Wi-Fi technology. (Gadgets continue to evolve faster with lower latency issues, which the entire 6E designation means.)

Is your Wi-Fi struggling to keep up with the demand from everyone in your home? Netgear’s Orbi Quadband Mesh Wi-Fi 6E system helps speed up your network.

Wi-Fi 6E Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and Z Fold 3 phones and Lenovo Thinkpad T14 laptops are used on only a few devices, so the big difference isn’t clear yet. However, in my review so far, the enhanced 6GHz Wi-Fi band handles interference and congestion well. This model also has enhanced security and features simple set-and-forget parental controls that even the most sneaky little hackers can’t avoid.

It’s expensive, but it could be the standard flagship device of the Wi-Fi 6E era.

Instead of zoom for a lot of people

Unlike other video conferencing products, Wonder is built on the idea of ​​a shared space with more people than you deserve a screen.

If you’ve recently had your skin crawl on another call to Zoom, there are few options worth considering. I’ve been using Wonder. It’s a new, free, browser-based 2D virtual space where as many as 500 people can meet and network online. It differs from other video conferencing apps in that it is built on the idea of ​​a shared space with a grid that is attended by more than screen-worthy people.

Think of it like FaceTime, for example. However, for hundreds of people attending large conferences such as the Consumer Electronics Show. Start with a screen that shows an avatar that represents the actual person participating in the call. From the bird’s-eye view of the entire event, you can see specific locations such as keynote areas, booth tours of specific companies, and breakout sessions with small groups. You can move between groups to meet other people and experience the event together, just as you would in a real face-to-face meeting. The overall experience is virtually free to move around, and the ability to initiate conversations with others is definitely more appealing.

Financial corrections

If you’re determined to buckle, manage Mula better, and string my wallet, it’s hard to beat a tech tool like Quicken (annual plan starts at $ 35.99). ..

More than 92 million Americans could pass a fiscal resolution for the 2022 New Year, according to a new WalletHub survey. This is a whopping 32 million people worried about money compared to last year. If you’re determined to buckle, manage Mula better, and string my wallet, it’s hard to beat a tech tool like Quicken (annual plan starts at $ 35.99). ..

I’m a visual person and I really like how easy it is to show an integrated view of all accounts, track and pay invoices, and know exactly where all the penny goes. .. We are also grateful to be able to create a custom budget tailored to your lifestyle and priorities, such as a special family trip.

In terms of #adulting, Quicken can also help you plan and store other major milestones such as children’s colleges, 401 (k), IRA, and brokerage accounts. It also provides a comprehensive view of your investment so you can see your portfolio, monitor performance, and see market comparisons. I’ve tried a lot of financial apps, which are prepaid and cost a little, but at the cost of themselves in spades.

# Adult tasks

At Etos, you can apply for life insurance completely online without a medical examination, and if you qualify, you can take out same-day insurance.

Some other big tasks to note on my # adulting to-do list include updating my will and strengthening my life insurance. These are the last things I want to think about and I’m not alone. According to Statista.com, 48% of Americans did not have life insurance in 2021. They find the cost too high and invasive. Please enter another tech fix.

It’s called Ethos, and I first read about it last summer when it raised $ 100 million for a $ 2.7 billion valuation. I remember it for several reasons: 1) It’s a big deal for start-ups in this area. 2) You can apply 100% online without a medical examination. 3) Use over 300,000 data points to qualify for life insurance policies and, if eligible, offer a term or whole life package starting at $ 8 per month.

The mobile-first approach and online applications that take minutes instead of weeks are big game changers and are currently earning A + by BBB. Another aspect I like is that you can tailor your policies to your budget and needs and get the one that works best for you. All of this together makes it feel like something wise to check your list for life, not all a grudge of what to do.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer technology columnist. Email her at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions contained in this column are authors and do not necessarily reflect USA TODAY’s views and opinions.

This article was originally published in USA TODAY: New Year’s Aspirations: Did you get the 2022 technical to-do list? Let’s help.

