Police use of artificial intelligence: 2021 review





Decades ago, when imagining the actual use of artificial intelligence, science fiction writers imagined an autonomous digital mind that could serve humanity. Sure, HAL 9000 and WOPR can be disappointing and fraudulent, but that wasn’t very intentional.

And in many aspects of life, artificial intelligence is fulfilling that promise. AI, as we speak, is looking for evidence of life on Mars. Scientists are using AI to develop more accurate and faster ways to predict weather.

But when it comes to policing, the reality of the situation is far less optimistic. Our program, which claims that HAL 9000 uses AI for police rather than claiming its own decisions in the world, reaffirms, justifies and justifies the opinions and actions already taken by police stations. only.

AI has two problems: technical cleaning and traditional feedback loops. Technical cleaning is a process that advocates of results can defend as unbiased because they are derived from mathematics. And feedback loops are a way for that math to perpetuate historically rooted and detrimental consequences. The problem with using machine learning-based algorithms persists the same bias, as one of the philosophers of science points out, given an example of biased justice in these automated systems. It means that it will be made to do.

Very often, police artificial intelligence is supplied with the data collected by the police. Therefore, you can only predict crimes based on data from neighborhoods where police are already doing police. However, because crime data is known to be inaccurate, AI policing not only misses crimes that occur in other neighborhoods, but police patrol and monitor neighborhoods that are already over-polited. Strengthen the idea of ​​being a suitable neighborhood to direct.

It is becoming increasingly clear how AI technology will clean up the unjustified data created by the unjustified criminal justice system.

In 2021, we got a better glimpse of what data-driven policing really means. According to a study conducted by Gizmodo and The Markup, software that puts PredPol, now called Geolitica, on a map disproportionately predicts crimes in working-class people, especially in areas where blacks live. I am. You can read here about the technical and statistical analysis they performed to show how these algorithms perpetuate racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

Gizmodo reports that for the 11 departments that provided arrest data, arrest rates in the predicted areas remained the same regardless of whether PredPol predicted the crime that day. In other words, no strong correlation was found between arrest and prediction. This is why so-called predictive policing or data-driven policing schemes should not be used. Police patrol districts, mostly inhabited by people of color-that is, where they are arrested and quoted. The algorithm takes these arrests into account and determines that these areas are likely to be witnesses of crime in the future, thus justifying the large number of police in the black neighborhood. And this cycle continues again.

This can happen with other technologies that rely on artificial intelligence, such as acoustic gunshot detection, which can send false positive alerts to the police to indicate the presence of gunshots.

This year, it promised to help at least one so-called artificial intelligence company, which received millions of dollars and huge amounts of government data from Utah, direct law enforcement and public services to problem areas. I also learned that I can’t really do it.

This is exactly why many cities, including Santa Claus and New Orleans, have banned the use of predictive police programs by the government. As the Mayor of Santa Cruz said at the time, if police have racial prejudice, it means that the data entering these algorithms is already inherently biased and the results are biased, so technology. It doesn’t make sense to try and use it if it’s clear that it can have a negative impact on the color community.

Next year, the fight against irresponsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning by police will continue. EFF will continue to support local and state governments in the fight against so-called predictive or data-driven policing.

This article is part of the Year in Review series. Read more articles about the battle for digital rights in 2021.

