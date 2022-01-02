Google Chrome version 100 can break old websites





Technology is evolving at an astonishing pace, turning gadgets and software released just a few years ago into a relic of the past. You endanger your privacy and security when you are with the old ones. Getting an upgrade at deployment time is ideal for digital health.

For example, Apple recently stated that certain older models of the iPhone cannot use the new iOS 15 operating system. This means that older phone users are missing out on new features as well as cybersecurity updates. Tap or click here for several reasons why you need to update your iPhone.

Don’t forget to update your browser as well. They are constantly updated to be safer, safer and easier to use. However, you need to be careful. Future Chrome updates can disrupt certain sites and make them unusable.

Here is the inside story

How many people can forget about the panic caused by the Y2K bug? Before the clock rang at midnight on January 1, computer users were worried that their system might not be able to handle the date change from 1999 to 2000.

Many were afraid that sophisticated systems would not be able to distinguish between the last 200 digits of 2000 and the 1900 numbers. Almost nothing happened when the calendar was finally rolled over. This is also thanks to good planning by IT managers and software developers.

Google is currently in a similar situation, though less important in terms of orbit. Technology giant Chrome browsers will soon move to version 100, and rolling over from two to three digits can cause problems with older websites.

When you visit a website, the page checks the browser and version you are using with the so-called User-Agent string. Older websites can easily figure out version numbers up to 99, but beyond that, the page may disappear.

What you can do about it

Google Chrome users need to keep their browser up-to-date. I expected Chromes version 100 to be released in March 2022.

When it comes out, you need to update it as soon as possible. This is because these releases usually contain important security updates, if nothing else.

Web developers need to make sure that older websites are still compatible with Chrome version 100. To stay ahead of the curve, Google has released a handy tool for website owners. You can quickly and easily see if your site is affected.

From version 96 to version 99, Google has made available a feature flag that forces the browser to imitate the version number to 100. The usage is as follows.

Do you already have a Chrome 100 to visit Google’s website? Check if your browser is imitating version 100. If you are not imitating, you should use the feature flags to inspect your website. A large No pops up on the screen. Open a Chrome browser and type chrome: // flags in the address bar. A page opens showing the available experiments. Enable the option to force the major version to 100 in User-Agent.

Would you like to return to Is Chrome 100 once enabled? site.If successful, the green[はい]Is displayed. From there, you need to visit the website you are managing or developing to see if it is compatible with the 3-digit version.

There may be some issues with your website or other sites you visit on a regular basis. That’s why Google wants to send you a bug report about version 100 so that we can prepare as many websites as possible.

What does that mean to you

While this update won’t cause most of your favorite sites to malfunction, Google faces the challenge of alerting all potential developers of websites that could be adversely affected.

If you run an older website and Chrome 100 can corrupt your website, please use the steps above to enable and verify your browser flag.

Keep in mind that Chrome is by far the most used browser in the world, but it’s not the only option. For privacy, tap or click here to see the best browser rankings.

