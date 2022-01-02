How and Why to Learn Coding to Develop Your Career — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





When the word coding comes up in the discussion, I can’t help but imagine a computer geek surrounded by desktops and typing something they don’t understand.

Thankfully, this stereotype is far from the truth. You don’t have to be a computer geek to master coding. In fact, even school children are learning how to do it.

Why learn coding? 1.It can help you get a job or a better job

Today, the world works digitally and manages big data. Data analysis is important, and coding is one of the basic skills that seems to be profitable for both private and government jobs.

Learning how to code also opens many doors for pursuing new careers as needed and increasing the diversity of your current job. Coding as an additional skill helps to complete promotions and projects much more efficiently.

2. Work can be automated

From time to time, many of us do something repeatedly, unaware that it can be automated by coding.

For example, if you’re manually checking Sarkari Result many times, why not write code that automates the entire process? Automation of tasks increases independence and flexibility.

3. There is no harm in trying

Learning a new skill can be scary, but the truth is that it’s not difficult to learn.

Learning coding is always worth trying, even if it doesn’t serve you a particular purpose.

4. It improves your thinking ability

Steve Jobs once said that he should learn how to program a computer.

Coding not only provides learners with technical knowledge, but also helps them think about how to tackle problems and how to work. This is very beneficial in normal life.

5. Communication will be easier

You cannot manage the project alone. To develop something new, you need people such as designers, product managers, and engineers.

Knowing the basics of coding ensures that you’re on the same page as everyone else, and the technical aspects of your project don’t bother you.

How to learn coding?

Before learning how to code, it is important to fully understand why you are coding.

When this happens, you will have a better knowledge of how to proceed with the process of learning how to code.

1. Examine different programming languages

There are many programming languages. First, you need to analyze the various programming lessons to determine the best programming language.

Before delving into the world of coding, it’s a good idea to start with a simple programming language such as CSS or HTML.

2. Check the online course

There are almost all online courses, including coding. You can see different platforms that offer free online coding languages.

Many courses are available for free on YouTube and Coursera.

3. Get a book

Online courses will teach you how to code, but if you want to become an expert, get a coding book.

This will be very helpful in learning the basics and moving forward to become an expert. From time to time, online courses also recommend books.

4. Go to the coding game

If things aren’t done right, coding can turn out to be boring. To avoid boredom, you can choose a coding game that teaches you how to code in a playful way, according to the format of the game.

5. Practice

As with any skill, if you want to master coding, you need to practice iteratively, not once, not twice.

In the field of coding, simply having theoretical knowledge is not enough. Practice and try to make something yourself.

