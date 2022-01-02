How to find out what information Google stores about you





The TikTok video is now viral, explaining how Google finds everything you’re supposed to do based on your online activity.

This information includes age, gender, profession, and interests based on what Google has found about you from how we use the service.

When using Google products, including search engines and over-services such as Gmail, companies collect data and personalize ads on a per-user basis to make them more successful.

This information is visible to anyone as long as you are logged in to your Google account.

How to find out what Google knows about you

In response to TikTok’s trends, when users asked for vague facts they knew for their job, digital marketers and TikTok users @tiktoktrishkabob made a big impact on their video platforms.

She said: So I’m a digital marketer, and I don’t think everyone understands how invasive Google is.

And if you’ve ever thought of it, this is a weird ad to me, there’s actually a website you can go to, and Google followed you based on your previous search You can see all the assumptions.

Therefore, as long as you are logged in to the device that is logged in to your Google account, type adssettings.google.com in the search bar.

And here you can see all the assumptions Google has made about you and why you’re seeing the ads you see.

Next, Cabob examines her own assumptions that Google has about her and states that her age range, gender identity, and parental status are correct.

Cabob says: If you’ve googled it, it’s somewhere here.

You can edit certain elements, such as not even knowing what a microblogging is. You can also turn off ad personalization altogether. I did it, Big Brother.

Kabob explains that you can turn off ads for everything you see in the list. All you need to do is click on it and you have the option to turn it off.

You can also turn off ad personalization all at once. This option is at the top of the web page.

I’m angry

Viral videos caused a lot of anxiety, as this was information that many were completely unaware of.

The video currently has over 2 million likes and nearly 30,000 comments, and users share their thoughts and feelings when they discover what Google thinks about them.

One user writes: Im was angry that I estimated I was over 55-Im17!

Another comment: She: This is very invasive and dangerous.Me: Haha, personality test goes

Google said it was an im single, middle-aged, alcoholic, cat female. Lim 16 and cat allergies, another said.

Another user joked: I’m most angry at what I think I like country music.

