How to carry a COVID-19 vaccine card on your mobile phone





Many state phone apps allow residents to enter COVID-19 vaccine records and test results.

Visit the WHO and CDC websites for the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Increasing numbers of companies across the country need proof of vaccination, including restaurants, cinemas, gyms, hotels, and public facilities, as highly contagious Omicron variants of the coronavirus continue to proliferate throughout the United States. It is said that.

When traveling on New Year’s Day, it is more important than ever to carry readily available evidence of a fully vaccinated condition. However, you don’t have to keep a printed version of your vaccine card in your wallet or wallet. To prevent damage or loss of your vaccine card, we recommend that you save your card on your mobile phone or use the official state phone app to record your COVID vaccination certificate.

Don’t know how? It will show you how to save your vaccine card digitally (including how to use it if you are using an Android or iPhone) to help you see if there is a specific app in your state.

Do not risk losing or damaging evidence of COVID vaccination. Please put it in your mobile phone.

US Department of Defense Which state uses the vaccination recording app?

Some governors have signed an order banning so-called “vaccine passports,” but many states have apps that allow residents to keep a digital version of their vaccine card on their smartphones. Twelve states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, New York, and Louisiana, offer SMART health cards to keep vaccination records and COVID-19 test results.

For example, Colorado residents can download the myColorado app. Once you have created an account, verified your identity, added the digital version of your driver’s license to your phone, you can add myVaccine records to the app. Louisiana’s LA wallet takes a similar approach, allowing you to add your driver’s license and vaccination certificate to your mobile phone.

In California, residents are required to fill out an identity verification form. You will then receive a text or email with a link to a QR code that you can save on your mobile phone. When scanned, the code provides proof of vaccination. The link also includes a digital copy of the vaccination record.

Residents of Illinois can use VaxVerify, which uses Experian for identity verification.

MyIR Mobile is used in several health departments such as Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Washington, West Virginia, and Washington DC. Both Washington State and Washington DC have recently added the ability for residents to self-report positive results for their COVID test kits at home.

Delaware, New Mexico and Michigan are also using web portals to give residents online access to vaccination status.

New Yorkers have two app options: the Excelsior Pass app and NYC CovidSafe.

This feature will continue to be updated as more states offer apps and features for storing COVID-19 vaccine cards online. And keep in mind that if you get a booster dose, you will need to re-upload your vaccine card.

Currently playing: See this: What to do if you lose your vaccination card and what to do …

3:00

What if there is no app in the state that can store the card?

If your state doesn’t have an iPhone or Android app that can save a copy of your vaccination record, you can save it to your phone in other ways. However, the valid evidence may vary by state, city, county, or company.

Some locations may accept photos of physical vaccination cards. For example, concert producer AEG Presents accepts “a physical copy of the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such a card, or any other locally permitted proof.” But if your city, county, or state does the same, you’ll definitely want to investigate first.

In addition to public school obligations, hundreds of private universities also require students and employees to be vaccinated. Seattle University offers an online form for students to be vaccinated in order to attend classes directly and to upload front and back photos of the vaccination card.

If in doubt, look for information on your company’s website or call your local health department for clarification. This is bound to save your time and the risk of being turned back at the door.

Can I save my card with Google Pay or Apple Wallet?

If you have an iPhone ($ 339 on Amazon), you can store your COVID-19 vaccine card in your Apple Wallet and present it whenever you need to show that you are fully vaccinated. (You can also keep a copy in the Health app.) The WatchOS 8.1 update allows you to keep your card handy on your Apple Watch.

If you have Android, you can also add a vaccine card to the Google Pay app or add a shortcut icon to your home screen to find it quickly.

Samsung Pay can also keep a record of vaccines

Samsung now offers Galaxy phone owners the option to add vaccination proof to Samsung Pay. You need to download the Common Health app (Samsung’s partner) from the Google Play store and follow the app prompts to check your vaccination status.

Users of Samsung Galaxy devices can save their vaccination proof to Samsung Pay by downloading the Common Health app.

Samsung

After verifying that the app actually got the jab, Samsung Pay will ask you to download the smart health card. This card can be shown to anyone requesting to show proof of vaccination. You can play around with your photo album, tap multiple screens, and then show it to a bouncer or Maître d’Hôtel.

Does the photo on my vaccine card work?

The easiest way to digitally record the status of your vaccine is to take a picture of your vaccination card and save it on your mobile phone. Even the CDC recommends keeping the photos on the card as a backup copy.

Taking pictures of the card on the front and back is the fastest and easiest way to save the card on your mobile phone.

Sean Booker / CNET

You can make your photos your favorites so you can quickly find them, save them in the Notes app, folders, or in a location that’s easy to remember. Make sure you are in a bright place and be close enough to the card so that the date and other details are readable. Place the card on a dark surface to remove shadows from your arm or the phone itself.

One way for iPhone users to save their vaccination card as a new photo album is[フォト]Open the app and[アルバム]Select a tab, tap the plus (+) sign in the upper left corner, then[新しいアルバム]Is to tap. Give the album a name,[保存]Tap. Then select the photo on the card and add it to the album.

For Android, the process is usually the same, depending on the app you’re using. If you are using the Google Photos app, open the app and select your vaccination card photo. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner, then[アルバムに追加]Tap the button.[+新しいアルバム]Select, give it a name such as “Vaccination Card”, and tap the checkmark button when you’re done.

The Notes app on iPhone has a built-in scanner that allows you to quickly and easily scan your vaccination card and save a copy.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET What else can I use?

Many readers have contacted us about this article, each providing advice and guidance on keeping vaccination card certificates.

One of the popular suggestions is the famous airport security service Clear. In fact, some concert halls and exhibition halls require participants to use Clear to check vaccination status in order to attend the show. You can visit clearme.com/healthpass to download the app and add your card.

VaxYes is another service that checks your vaccination status and then adds your vaccination card to your Apple Wallet. I read that I can add a card to the Google Pay app, but after registering and running the process myself, I don’t see any options on the Pixel 5 running Android 12.

If your local government or employer uses CDC’s vaccine management system, you can access your vaccination records using the VAMS website. Several readers have contacted us about using this system to provide evidence of vaccination, but without our own account, we cannot perform the process of accessing vaccination records.

Another suggestion I’ve received from multiple readers is to use the scanner app on your phone to get a copy of your scanned vaccine card into a OneDrive personal vault or password manager (almost all provide some sort of secure file storage). ) Etc. Save your photos to Google Photos or Apple’s iCloud Photos. On iPhone, you can use the scanner built into the memo app. On Android, Google’s Stack PDF Scanner is sufficient.

This story will be updated as the national vaccine conversation continues. Be sure to read this primer for more information on Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

