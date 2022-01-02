Google is working on the new Google Tasks Web Sidebar UI / Digital Information World





It’s been four months since Apple’s iOS and Android operating device tasks received an update from technology giant Google. New updates make it easier for users to move from one list to another. And now it seems that similar updates will soon be rolled out on various platforms such as Google’s Gmail, documents, and other similar applications that have a Google taskbar in their sidebar.

A recent blog posted by the company itself based on productivity tips shared screenshots showing the new user interface of the task’s web sidebar. The most notable change in the new interface is that a complete list of tasks will be available in the user’s main feed. However, only one list can be displayed at a time. To see another list, the user must move the dropdown from the top left of the screen.

This new feature is considered more accessible than the tab system. Instead of focusing on multiple tasks at once, users can control what is displayed on the screen and easily focus on the most important tasks. Another change observed was that “Add Task” was replaced with “Add List”. In addition to this, its position has also been shifted to appear at the top of all lists from the beginning of the feed display. Shortcuts for creating lists are also placed at the end of the feed.

Besides this, new tabs have also been added. The main feature of this new tab in the interface is that it keeps only a list of tasks that the user has personally selected, saving the user time to find a specific task list. However, this new update has not yet been rolled out to mobile applications and could be a step to ensure that users get what they need without spending a lot of time. The new UI has not yet been officially announced by Google. Currently, it is unpredictable how long it will take for an update to be released.

Read Next: AR Glasses, Google Shows What Their Next Project Is

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2022/01/google-is-working-on-new-google-tasks.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos