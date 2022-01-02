AAEIO Announces Launch of Innovation Hub





Indicates a news station-

The American Association of Origin Engineers held a holiday party for members on December 19th at Kennedy Hall on the Bolingbrook Golf Course. Several members attended, including top CEOs, scholars, and fellow engineers.

US Congressman Bill Foster in District 11 has launched the AAEIO Innovation Hub, along with AAEIO President Gladson Barghese, Agit Pants President Elect, Vice President Nitin Maheshwari and other board members. The Innovation Center is an AAEIO partnership with major institutions for commercializing major technologies (Indian and US Governments, Purdue University, Northwestern University, etc.).

Dr. Deepak Vyas, CEO of Redberri Group, talked about the need to drive innovation and how the AAEIO platform can help. He emphasized that NASA has more than 16,000 technologies that need to be commercialized. As part of the Innovation Center, AAEIO will establish funds that allow state and other grants to be used in collaboration with AAEIO startups, allowing businesses and regular members to use these funds for specific technologies. These efforts have generated a lot of excitement from AAEIO members.

Dr. Promoted Vola, a former Dean of Engineering at Northern Illinois University and now President of ProBys, also spoke at a rally on the need for engineering to work together to solve current challenges, with the AAEIO Board’s mission to engage and innovate. Said to promote. , And educate engineers from India.

Gladson Varghese and Ajit Pant would like to thank all the members who participated in AAEIO. They also showed how AAEIO has rapidly become a major force in the last four months since the first event on September 26th. Gladson is very excited about the future and hopes that the organization will have more than 10,000 members over the next decade and drive innovation. ..

AAEIO has also partnered with Pan IIT Midwest Groups to provide co-programming to both association members. Ray Mehra, President of the Pan-IIT Midwest Group, is working on this rally to strengthen partnerships between the two groups to solve some of the challenges facing engineers and large communities and to integrate both communities. I asked you to do it.

Vice President Nitin Maheshwari talked about future AAEIO plans for 2021.

Membership Chair Nag Jaiswal called on all attendees to work together to bring in more members to support AAEIO’s mission. He also announced a recent partnership with the Indian Consulate where AAEIO will work with the Consulate to contact all Indian Student Associations and their engineering communities. All student members are free members. To become a member, write to membership @ aaeiousa.org or visit www.aaeiousa.org.

Madura Sane, AAEIO’s board member, sang melodious songs with great singer and Saregama finalist Praveen Jaligama and Ranjit Gopal to keep the night tempo high and liven up the event.

