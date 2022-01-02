In search of people’s well-being: China’s journey to common prosperity





In the 1980s, China allowed some to become rich first and help others gradually achieve the national goal of common prosperity. Today, common prosperity is the preferred route to bring happiness to all.

In 2021, China achieved its goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects (called “Lullaby” in Chinese) and is doing well during the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period (2021-2025). I got off to a good start.

China’s President Xi Jinping said in a New Year’s speech on Friday, “We must never rely on what we have achieved so that everyone can lead a better life. There is still a long way to go.”

China in 2021: In search of people’s happiness

In the first year of the 14th FYP period, China will implement a blueprint focusing on people-centered philosophy, foster a new development paradigm, strengthen the role of innovation and promote green transformation of socio-economic development. We prioritized efforts to do so. ..

People-centered philosophy is the key to China’s remarkable achievements over the last few decades and will lead the country to common prosperity. After relieving extreme poverty across the country and achieving the goal of “Lover,” China embarked on a new journey towards the modernization of socialism and the rejuvenation of its people.

A rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the CPC will be held on July 1, 2021 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. / Xinhua News Agency

Xi, who is also the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said in a speech at a rally to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the CPC in July, “We will have to rely closely on people to build history on the road ahead.” Said. 1. He vowed that CPC will address people’s concerns and promote common prosperity for all.

Chinese leaders have emphasized the importance of creating and accumulating social wealth on the one hand and preventing polarization on the other. First, all Chinese need to work together to make the “cake” bigger and better. Then, according to a statement released after the Central Economic Working Conference in December, efforts should be made to successfully divide the “cake” through appropriate institutional arrangements.

China has reiterated its commitment to open up more widely and share development opportunities with the world, while placing more emphasis on the domestic market.

China puts innovation at the center of the promotion of modernization, launching the manned spacecraft Shenzhou 13, landing on the red planet of Mars probe Tianwen 1, progress of the chip manufacturing industry, leap, etc. And have made technological progress. With quantum computing.

The screen image taken at the Beijing Aerospace Command and Control Center in Beijing, the capital of China, on October 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts waving after entering the core module of the space station, Core Cabin Module. Shows astronauts, Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R), and Ye Guangfu. / Xinhua News Agency

With green development becoming a priority, China has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and has announced a set of policies to achieve its goals. did.

In 2021, the country gained worldwide attention, increased investment to protect biodiversity, launched wind and solar projects in the desert, and repeated its efforts to combat climate change. I saw an Asian elephant project.

Xi’s greatest concern on domestic tours

President Nishi has made 11 inspection tours across China over the past year, leaving dozens of footprints. There were some important issues that Xi highlighted at these stops. This reflects some of the priorities of the country’s development since the 14th period.

From the venues and remote villages of the 2022 Winter Olympics to nature reserves and small businesses, his visit will drive ecological progress and pursue innovative, environmentally friendly and high quality development. Showed China’s efforts.

“People,” “ecology,” “innovation,” “high quality,” “security,” “culture,” “service,” “education,” “technology,” and “rural areas” are Xi’s top words and phrases. There is one. According to CGTN analysis, it was mentioned during his visit in 2021.

With each of his visits, Xi expressed deep concern for the people. He went to old revolutionary bases, ethnic minority areas, and places with poor infrastructure, fragile environmental conditions, and victims of frequent natural disasters. He visited the poor, discussed with local officials, investigated the situation, and reviewed poverty alleviation work.

When he visited Guizhou Province in southwestern China in February, he emphasized the importance of paving the way for ecological conservation and green development.

He also emphasized the conservation of biodiversity in the Qinghai Tibetan Plateau and the ecological environment of the once barren Yellow River Basin and Saihamba in Hebei Province, northern China. Qinghai, Henan, Shandong, Hebei, and Tibet Autonomous Region.

In an increasingly complex external environment, he called for efforts to deepen supply-side structural reforms, build new development paradigms, and often pursue quality development.

2021 China Diplomacy Highlights: Important Relationships and Stances

