Microsoft Starts 2022 with Exchange Bug Blocking Email-Security-Software





Microsoft Exchange administrators welcomed the New Year with an email blocking bug in the system because a coding error did not save the date and time information for 2022 correctly.

This issue is affecting the on-premises Exchange installation, and users report that Microsoft’s communication and calendar servers in versions 2016 and 2019 are unable to send and receive email.

A coding error after the auto-update on January 1st causes the FIP-FS Antimalware Service to crash with the 0x80004005 error code when it encounters the 2022 date.

Date values, such as 2201010001, cannot be converted to long 32-bit integers because they exceed the maximum storable value of 2 ^ 31 or 2147483647.

Converting a formatted date to i32 is a galactic brain movement that I never thought of. I think there is a comment somewhere in the source code that says “fix me: need to change someday”.

Microsoft is aware of the bug and is working on an update.

“Our engineers worked 24 hours a day on modifications that didn’t require customer action, but we determined that changes that didn’t involve customer action would take days to develop and deploy,” the company said. I am.

“We are working on another update during final test validation.

“Updates require customer action, but the time to resolve is the shortest.”

Users affected by the bug can use the Disable-AntiMalwareScanning.ps1 PowerShell script to disable malware scanning.

The Exchange Server must be restarted for the workaround to take effect.

