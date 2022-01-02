Organize your files on Google Drive on your iPhone, computer, and Android.Method is as follows





Organize your files and folders on Google Drive on your iPhone, computer, or Android phone. Check out the step-by-step guide.

Do you have a Google account? If yes, you need to pay attention to Google Drive. You may know that Google Drive is a service provided by Google that allows you to save and sync files and run it on your iPhone, computer or Android phone. However, for easy access to your files, you need to organize the files in your drive. You can create folders to find files and make them easier to share with others. Please note that if you organize many files and folders at once, it may take some time to see your changes.

With Google Drive on your iPhone, computer, Android smartphone, iPad, you can create, move, copy, and more. If you also plan to organize your files in Google Drive, there is a step-by-step guide for your reference.

Google Drive: Create folders on your iPhone, iPad, computer, Android phone or tablet

1. Go to drive.google.com on your computer. On Android smartphones or tablets, iPhone and iPad will go to the Google Drive app.

2. On the left side[新規作成],[コンピューターのフォルダー]Click in the order of. On Android or iOS, at the bottom right[追加]Tap and[フォルダ]Tap.

3. Enter a name for the folder.

Four.[作成]Click and you’re done!

Google Drive: Move files or folders

1. On your computer, go to drive.google.com.

2. Right-click on the item you want to move.

3.[移動]Click

4. Select or create a folder,[移動]Click.

For Android, iPhone, or iPad

1. Open the Google Drive app on your Android smartphone or tablet, iPhone or iPad.

2. Next to the file you want to copy[その他],[移動]Click in the order of.

3. Select a folder and[ここに移動]Tap.

Google Drive: Make a copy of the file

1. On your computer, go to drive.google.com.

2. Right-click on the file.

3.[コピーを作成]Click.

For iPhone or iPad:

1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Drive app.

2. Next to the file you want to copy[その他]Click.

3.[コピーを作成]Tap. Note that folders cannot be copied, only files can be copied.

Google Drive: Delete files or folders

1. On your computer, go to drive.google.com. Right-click on the file or folder you want to delete[削除]Click.

2. Open the Google Drive app on your Android smartphone or tablet, iPhone or iPad.Next to the file you want to delete[その他]Click and[削除]Tap.

Google Drive: Change the color of the folder

You can customize the folder colors and shortcuts to folders in My Drive and shared drives. Changing the color applies only to the view of the drive.

On your computer, go to drive.google.com. Right-click on the folder you want to change[色の変更]Click to select the desired color.

Open the Google Drive app on your Android smartphone or tablet, iPhone or iPad.Next to the folder you want to change[その他],[色の変更]Tap in the order of. Choose the color you want.

