How a handful of prehistoric geniuses started the technological revolution of mankind





CC BY-SA “width =” 800 “height =” 394 ”/>

Clovis spearhead. Credits: Wikimedia, CC BY-SA

During the first million years of human evolution, technology changed slowly. About 3 million years ago, our ancestors chopped stone flakes and coarse choppers. Hatchet 2 million years ago. , But with difficulty. Then, 500,000 years ago, the advent of spears, fires, axes, beads, and bows accelerated technological change.

This technological revolution was not the job of a single human being. Innovation has occurred in different groups. It spreads to modern Homo sapiens, primitive sapiens, and perhaps even Neanderthals. Many important inventions were unique: one-off. Originally not invented by various people, it was once discovered and shared. That means that a few wise people have created many of the great inventions of history.

And not all of them were modern humans.

The tip of the spear

South Africa 500,000 years ago Primitive Homo sapiens first tied a stone blade to a wooden spear to create the tip of a spear. Spearpoint was revolutionary as a weapon and as the first “composite tool” of a combination of components.

The tip of the spear spread, and Neanderthals behaved in East Africa and its Middle East 300,000 years ago, and in Europe 250,000 years ago. This pattern suggests that the tip of the spear has gradually been passed down from Africa to Europe and from person to person.

set fire

400,000 years ago, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, signs of fire such as charcoal and burnt bones became common. It happened almost everywhere at the same time. Rather than randomly occurring in unconnected locations, it proposed an invention and then spread rapidly. The benefits of fire are obvious and easy to maintain. However, it was difficult to light and it seems that it was the main barrier. If so, the spread of fire was probably a sign of the invention. Firefighting training A rod that rotates against other pieces of wood to create friction. This is a tool still used by hunter-gatherers today.

Curiously, the oldest evidence of regular fire use came from Europe, where the Neanderthals lived at the time. Did the Neanderthals fire first? Their brains were as big as us They used them for something and survived the ice age winters of Europe, and the Neanderthals needed more fire than Homo sapiens in Africa. ..

Serengeti Spear Point.Credits: Nick Longrich, Author

axe

270,000 years ago Central African hatchets It began to disappear and was replaced by new technology. Core Axis .. The Core Axis looked like a small, thick hatchet, but it was a radically different tool. Minor scratches indicate that there was a core shaft that binds to a wooden handle to make a true patterned ax. The axis spread rapidly throughout Africa and was then carried by modern humans. Arabian Peninsula, Australia, and finally Europe.

Decoration

The oldest beads are 140,000 years old and are from Morocco. They were made by piercing snail shells and then stitching them together. At that time, the archaic humans Homo sapiens living in North Africa were not modern in their creators.

Later, beads appeared in the Neanderthals of Europe, 115,000 to 120,000 years ago, and were finally adopted by modern South Africans 70,000 years ago.

Hadwabe Firedrill Credits: Nick Longrich, Created

Bow and arrow

The oldest iron appeared in southern Africa 70,000 years ago and was probably made by Bushman’s ancestors who lived there for 200,000 years. Then the bows of modern humans in East Africa, South Asia 48,000 years ago, Europe 40,000 years ago, and finally Alaska and the Americas, 12,000 years ago.

Neanderthals have never adopted a bow, but the timing of the bow’s spread means that Homo sapiens is likely to have used it.

Trading technology

It is not impossible for people to invent similar technologies at about the same time in different parts of the world, and in some cases this must have happened. But the simplest explanation of the archaeological data we have is that instead of reinventing the technology, many advances have been made only once and have been widespread ever since. After all, assuming less innovation requires less assumptions.

But how did technology become so popular? Africans are probably European Neanderthals (there seems to have been extensive migration across generations), as individual prehistoric people are unlikely to have traveled long distances over hostile tribal-owned lands. But). I didn’t meet people, or vice versa. Instead, technology and ideas spread, moving from one band and tribe to the next, and the vast chain of modern Homo sapiens in South Africa includes the archaic humans of North and East Africa, the Neanderthals of Europe. Rice field.

Condo Beads Credit: Nick Longrich, Author

Conflicts may have facilitated exchanges by people who steal or capture tools and weapons. For example, Native Americans capture them from Spanish. Even today, modern hunter-gatherers without money continue to trade. For example, Hadza hunters are exchanging honey for iron made by neighboring tribes.

Archeology shows that such trades are ancient. 30,000-year-old South African ostrich eggshell beads were found 300 kilometers away from where they were made. 200,000 300,000 A few years ago, the archaic humans of East Africa, Homo sapiens, used obsidian tools 50-150 km away from today. I am a hunter-gatherer who always travels.

Finally, we must not overlook human generosity. Some exchanges are just gifts. There was no doubt about human history and prehistoric times, but as it is now, tribes may have had peaceful interaction treaties, marriages, friendships-and simply giving technology to their neighbors. It may have been.

Stone Age genius

The patterns seen here (single origin, then the spread of innovation) have another notable importance. Progress may have been heavily dependent on a single individual rather than the inevitable consequences of larger cultural forces.

Consider a bow. The present invention is obvious and so useful that it seems unavoidable. But if it is really obvious, we will see bows that have been repeatedly invented in different parts of the world. But Native Americans did not invent the bow. Neither the indigenous peoples of Australia nor the people of Europe and Asia invented it.

Hazbearer Credits: Nick Long Rich, Written by

Bow and Arrow Spread from Africa Credits: Wikipedia (Map) & Nick Long Rich

Instead, it seems that one wise Bushman invented the bow, and then everyone else adopted it. Hunter’s invention changes the course of human history for thousands of years and determines the fate of people and the empire.

Prehistoric patterns are similar to what we saw in historical times. Agriculture, civilization, calendars, pyramids, mathematics, writing, and beer, for example, were uniquely invented around the world. Certain inventions may be clear enough to emerge in a predictable way according to the needs of the people.

However, many important innovations such as wheels, gunpowder, printing presses, stirrups, compasses, etc. seem to have been invented only once before they became widespread.

Similarly, a few individuals from Steve Jobs, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, the Wright brothers, James Watt, and Archimedes played a major role in driving the evolution of technology. This means that a very creative individual has had a great impact.

This indicates that major innovations are unlikely to occur. Perhaps it was inevitable that it would be discovered when a fire, spear tip, ax, beads, or bow was discovered.

And, as it is now, one person can literally change the course of history.

From Africa: The Road to Homo Sapiens

