A major global technology platform that closed its store in 2021





From Epic Games’ House party to Alphabet’s Loon, several global startups / platforms closed their stores in a year partially hit by pandemics and blockades.

In September, Epic Games announced that it would shut down the popular social video chat app Houseparty.

Founded in 2015, Houseparty provided users with a way to participate in group video chats with friends and play games such as Uno, trivia quizzes and HeadsUp.

Epic Games has integrated Houseparty with Fortnite, first allowing gamers to see live feeds from their friends during the game, and then adding livestream gameplay support directly to Houseparty.

LG Electronics announced that it will withdraw from the mobile business.

The South Korean company has filed with regulators, and its mobile communications (MC) unit has cited the industry’s slump and fierce competition as the reasons behind the decision, with mobile phone manufacturing since July 31st. He said he would stop selling.

LG’s mobile business has been in the red since the second quarter of 2015. The cumulative operating loss reached 5 trillion won ($ 4.4 billion) last year.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has also announced plans to close the runes of Internet balloon company. The previous Google X project was spun out as an independent company of Alphabet in 2018, alongside Alphabet’s drone business Wing.

In 2020, the company launched a fleet of 35 balloons in Kenya, serving Telecom Kenya subscribers over 50,000 km.

Robot startup Abundant Robotics quietly closed its store in 2021.

Over the years, TechCrunch has been able to raise $ 12 million, including $ 10 million for Series A led by GV (Google Ventures) in 2017.

In March 2020, Apple acquired the popular Dark Sky weather app for hyper-local focus.

By June 2021, iOS apps and API services have officially expired, and co-founder Adam Grossman wrote: It will be available until the end of 2022. “

Pearl Automation, a car accessories startup launched in 2014, was shut down just a year after launching from stealth mode.

Founded by a former Apple engineer, Pearl made its debut with a wireless back camera and has already begun shipping $ 499.99.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahmedabadmirror.com/key-global-tech-platforms-that-shut-shop-in-2021/81816450.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos