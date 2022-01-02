Big tech: Big Tech adds $ 2.5 trillion in value to strong profits in 2021





Apple Inc. And Microsoft Corp. Big Tech won US stocks in 2021 for the third consecutive year, as giants like this continue to see strong demand regardless of the economic environment.

Apple, Microsoft, Google’s parent Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms Inc It rose this year.

Their 2021 performance ranged from a 65% surge in the alphabet to a 2.4% slogan in Amazon, but the group added a total market rating of over $ 2.45 trillion. Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet are one of the three companies that have contributed significantly to the rise of the S & P 500 Indexes 2021.

Investors are aware that these companies continue to perform very well, said Mark Rusquini, chief investment strategist at Janny Montgomery Scott, who has approximately $ 125 billion in assets under management. He added that the rapid growth of their profits, the competitive moat, and the strong balance sheet protect them from some of the risks this year.

Bloomberg I believe in the benefits of leaning towards a circular name entering 2022, but I will not abandon the technology, Rusquini said. The group ended 2021 with a negative note. On Friday, Apple was down 0.4%, Microsoft was down 0.9%, Amazon was down 1.1%, Alphabet was down 0.9% and Meta was down 2.3%. The Nasdaq 100 index fell 0.7% in the session, but still rose nearly 27% annually.

Start with the biggest winners on how the group performed in 2021.

Alphabet Inc Google’s parent company surged 65% in 2021 to become the top performer in Wall Street’s largest name. This year has been the strongest year for equities since 2009, temporarily joining Apple and Microsoft with a $ 2 trillion market valuation.

Alphabet has benefited from the growth of its cloud business and the recovery of digital advertising spending, especially in key categories such as travel hit by the 2020 pandemic. Earlier this week, CFRA upgraded its stock to a strong buy based on an attractive valuation. The belief that we can maintain the pace of annual revenue growth in our mid-teens over the next three years compared to large tech companies.

The Microsoft Corp software giant surged 51% in 2021 to a $ 2 trillion market capitalization club. Stock prices have risen for the 10th consecutive year, the longest rise ever, and have recorded double-digit returns for the 9th consecutive year. Stocks have risen nearly 1200% since the end of 2011.

Bloomberg Microsoft’s strength comes from the steady demand for cloud computing and enterprise software.

Apple Inc iPhone makers rose 34% in 2021, surpassing the S & P 500 for the third consecutive year. Although 2021 recorded the weakest of the three, equities rose more than 80% in both 2019 and 2020. With this rally, the company has reached an astonishing $ 3 trillion market capitalization distance.

Apple recently closed its New York City retail store due to issues such as a shortage of chips and an ongoing pandemic, but in 2021 the stock was still popular with investors.

Bloomberg The company continues to benefit from the worldwide popularity of its products, steady sales growth and the potential for new products to maintain a strong cash balance. And with the uncertainty and higher interest rate outlook associated with the Federal Reserve policy, the future looks bright as investors prefer stocks that take into account high-quality, long-growth records.

Equity of Meta Platforms Inc rose 23% in 2021, one of the most turbulent years in the company’s history, but is in close agreement with the S & P 500. Facebook parents continued to benefit from high user engagement across the platform and a continuous shift in advertising budgets to social media, but Apple’s privacy policy changes, especially after the release of documents from whistleblowers. And suffered from the effects of a thorough scrutiny of the product.

In October, the company announced a new focus on the Metaverse, immersive virtual reality technology, and a new name that reflects the shift.

The rise in meta occurred mainly in the first half of 2021. This is because there have been no record deals since September. However, Wall Street is optimistic about the 2022 corporate outlook, given what is considered a powerful engine for attractive reputation and profits. Baird was named one of the top picks on the internet for big caps next year.

Amazon.com Inc e-commerce companies had a noticeable slump in 2021 compared to Megacap’s peers and the market as a whole. Stock prices rose 2.4%, marking the seventh consecutive positive year and the longest consecutive win in history. Since the end of 2014, the market share has skyrocketed by nearly 1,000%.

Amazon traded fairly narrowly throughout the second half of this year as unfortunate quarterly reporting pairs, rising labor costs, and supply chain disruptions weighed on stocks. On Wednesday, Mizuho Securities’ managing director Jordan Klein wrote that there is a clear view among investors that sellside seems to be wrong with the first half model (too expensive). 2022.

