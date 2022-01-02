



There is no doubt that video conferencing apps such as Google Meet play an important role in this uncertain pandemic era. They allow us to connect with our family, friends, classmates, and colleagues from the comfort and safety of our home. Indeed, these apps are helping the world work better in the era of working from home.

But unlike physical meetings, you can’t share things with others in the traditional way. Instead, you’ll have to rely on features such as Google Meet’s “Screen Sharing” to achieve that goal. This feature allows you to share display screen content with other users in a video conference.

[画面の共有]Options are a convenient way to get the most out of online video conferencing, from sharing work presentations to school projects. This guide provides a comprehensive explanation of how to share your screen with Google Meet.

How to share your screen with Google Meet on your laptop or desktop Log in to Google to join or create a Google Meet session.Once you join, from the controls at the bottom[今すぐ表示]Click the button.

3. Then select the option you want.

To share everything on the screen, select Whole Screen, select the screen from the pop-up menu, and press the Share button. To share a specific app window, select Window, select the window, and click Share. To share a specific tab in your browser, select “A Tab”, select the tab on the right and press the “Share” button.

Finally, to stop sharing your screen, at the bottom of the Google Meet window[共有を停止]Click.

How to share your screen on Google Meet over the phone Open the Meet app to join or create a meeting. Tap the ellipsis (three vertical dots) in the lower right corner.

3. Press the “Share Screen” button.

Four.[共有を開始]Tap and confirm your selection when prompted. (Unlike desktops / laptops, you only have the option to share the entire screen on your smartphone)

Finally, with the Google Meet app[共有を停止]Tap to stop sharing the phone screen.

How to give permission to share your screen on Google Meet

By default, all meeting members are free to share their screens at any time. However, if you have host management enabled, you may need to manually switch the screen sharing feature for meeting members.

For laptop / desktop: Click the ellipsis button during the meeting,[設定]Choose.

2. Select Host Control.

3.[画面を共有する]Enable toggle.

For smartphones: Tap the ellipsis button during the meeting to[会議の安全性]Choose.

2.[画面を共有する]Make sure the toggle is enabled.

This concludes the guide on screen sharing. If you want to know how to change the cool background of your Google Meet session, read this article.

FAQ 1. Why can’t I share my screen on Google Meet?

If you are attending someone else’s meeting, make sure you have permission to share your screen. Otherwise, try restarting your browser or updating to the latest version. In addition, MacOS users[システム環境設定]>[セキュリティとプライバシー]>[プライバシー]>[画面の記録]You can go to and select the check box next to your browser.

2. Why doesn’t screen sharing work?

Screen sharing may not work for a variety of reasons. Members may already be sharing the screen, may not have the required meeting permissions, may have an outdated browser, and so on.

