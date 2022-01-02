



The 2022 Winter Classic was a spectacular event for months. (Getty)

May this be a good sign for 2022.

The NHL needed to win in the face of COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions, and game postponements. And Winter Classic has just made it happen.

St. Louis Bruce and Minnesota Wild face off for a cold, electrical outdoor game that took place over the months at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

It was a great way to start this year.

Not surprisingly, the story for the time being was cold.

Fans prepared for the frigid Minnesota temperature. The fans encouraged themselves and bundled them as much as possible. Some wondered if it would work with broadcast cameras as well. Many tried to evacuate to the warmth of nearby facilities before the pack drop.

The game was officially selected as the coldest outdoor contest in history, so there were certainly some concerns for players. The temperature at the time of pack drop was -21C, that is, -6F.

But the athlete didn’t seem to care at all.

Experience the atmosphere in the target field, making it easier to overcome the harsh cold.

Fans were enthusiastic, the broadcast camera worked miraculously, and the stage was set. But what I mean is that no one is as excited as the Wild and Blues players.

Of all the sights to see, it may have been the coolest to see those athletes take the ice.

After that, the pack fell. And that was magic.

The game itself was similarly turbulent. Bruce first opened the score, and after Wild pulled evenly, it exploded for five goals in the second period.

Minnesota threatened a comeback in the third period with two goals, but in the end it wasn’t enough. The final score read 6-4 St. Louis.

It’s a legend.

Other articles on Yahoo Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/2022-winter-classic-brings-magic-and-hope-back-to-the-nhl-021951474.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos