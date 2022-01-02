Israeli technology funding will more than double in 2021 to nearly $ 26 billion





According to IVC Research, Israeli tech companies raised nearly $ 26 billion in 780 transactions in 2021 and nearly $ 11 billion in 604 transactions in 2020.

One of the reasons for the tremendous rise is that over the past year, over $ 100 million in investment in a single company has suddenly become commonplace.

According to the 2021 Innovation Report released by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) on June 16, the number of these megarounds has increased almost seven-fold over the past five years.

In the first half of 2021, IVC-Meitar counted 38 investments in excess of $ 100 million. By mid-December, Start-Up Nation Central had set that number to 74, which was 22 overall in 2020.

We started tracking mega round trends in March. At the end of the month, we reported that each of the six Israeli companies raised at least $ 100 million. The numbers are stable from month to month, with 10 rounds of funding each in October and November.

To conclude this year, let’s take a look at eight Israeli companies that reached $ 100 million (or more) in December.

The Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) Claroty cybersecurity company has raised $ 400 million in Series E funding and has signed an agreement to acquire Medigate, an Israeli healthcare IoT security company.

Clarotys currently has a total of $ 635 million in funding, making it one of the most well-funded cybersecurity companies in the industrial, healthcare and enterprise IoT sectors.

Future Meat Technologies has raised $ 347 million in Series B rounds from investors in North America, Europe and Asia. This is directed towards the further development of innovative technologies for producing cultivated meat.

Professor Yaakov Nahmias, founder and president of FutureMeat, said the 3-year-old start-up will begin construction of a large US production facility in 2022. Just six months ago it fell from less than $ 18 per pound.

Fintech giant Tipalti (in Hebrew, “we processed it”) raised $ 270 million in Series F funding at a valuation of $ 8.3 billion. With new offices in London, Texas and Toronto, Tipalti now pays more than $ 30 billion annually, up 120% year-over-year and has recently surpassed 2,000 customers.

UBQ Materials, which makes climate-friendly thermoplastics from household waste, has raised a $ 170 million round of funding led by TPG Rise. The funding will begin with a large Dutch facility in operation by the end of 2022 and will fund UBQ’s global expansion.

Also in December, UBQ was announced today as a recipient of the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.

Cybersecurity startup Noname Security has achieved unicorn status in a $ 135 million Series C round. Introduced from stealth mode just a year ago, Noname is reportedly working with two of the world’s five largest pharmaceutical companies, one of the world’s three largest retailers, and one of the world’s three largest telecommunications companies.

Drug development company 1E Therapeutics has raised $ 120 million in seed rounds. 1Es lead compounds address oncology, age-related diseases, immunology, antimicrobial resistance, viral infections, and indications for orphan neuropathy.

First Digital Bank raised $ 120 million in a Series A round with a valuation of $ 320 million. Investors included Julius Baer, ​​a Wealth Management Group in Switzerland, SBI, a Japanese financial conglomerate, and Tencent, a technology company based in China.

CyCognito has raised $ 100 million. The cybersecurity startup platform identifies unmanaged assets exposed to the Internet that can act as an entry point for attackers.

