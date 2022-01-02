SK Innovation sells new battery at CES2022





SK Innovation and its wholly owned subsidiary SK On will be touting the latest batteries at CES 2022 in Las Vegas starting this week. The NCM9 battery for nickel, cobalt and manganese developed by SK On is made of nickel, which increases energy density and storage capacity. Korean battery makers have pushed the boundaries of nickel technology, despite reduced stability, shorter lifespans, and safety concerns. Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solutions also offer their own high nickel products, and Ningde, China’s modern amperex technology, the world’s largest battery maker, is also investing in this technology. SK On received the world’s first award with a nickel content of 90% and two awards for this technology from CES2022. This award was awarded last year. The NCM9 battery is already in production and will be sold to Ford for the F-150 Lightning to be released this year.

“High battery efficiency means less carbon emissions as a whole because less power is needed to run the EV,” said a spokeswoman for SK Innovation. SKie Technology, which is dominated by SK Innovation, will market battery separators at trade fairs. The battery separator is a thin film between the electrodes on the opposite side that prevents the battery from igniting due to heat. It must be thin enough for ions to pass through and strong enough to withstand high temperatures. SK ie technology claims that its “sequential stretch” can produce more uniform quality separators. It is said that this technology can reduce carbon dioxide emissions. SK Innovation claims that advances in batteries will reduce annual carbon emissions by 4.17 million tonnes from 2030. Battery recycling will reduce an additional 1.36 million tonnes annually, and waste plastic recycling will reduce an additional 5 million tonnes of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. , Still under research, but another 500,000 tons. Kim Jun, Chief Executive Officer and President of SK Innovation, said:

Yoon Seo Hyun [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/01/02/business/tech/SK-Innovation-carbon-emission-carbon-cutting/20220102165351508.html

