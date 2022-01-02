The guy says Google Maps asked him to drive to the Mango Tree, the netizens say it’s “relevant”





When Google Maps went to Twitter saying he led him to the bush and urged him to drive to the mango tree, some users revealed that they were facing a similar situation. .. Last updated: January 2, 2022, 16:03 ISTFOLLOW US ON:

Google Maps is one of the must-have apps for many of us. This app was able to almost completely replace the local teahouse when it comes to getting directions in unknown places. Despite people relying heavily on it, apps are often insecure from glitches and give interesting enough instructions to become viral on social media platforms. The same thing happened recently when a man accessed Twitter and Google Maps took him to a bush and asked him to drive to a mango tree. Twitter user @CallmeAlfredo wrote in a tweet: On a mango tree? “

Google Maps doesn’t have the courage to lead us to bushes and turn left. On a mango tree? — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) December 27, 2021

As soon as the tweet spread by word of mouth, several others used the platform to express the credibility of the case.

The story of my life today. My family was screaming at me all day because they made them a dead end! — Naa Oyoe Ofei (@NaOyoe) December 27, 2021

Never forget the day you traveled to Calaval on the road using Google Maps. Before we knew it, we were in one village with a dead end. Google Maps said we should continue 😭😭 — M. (@ mxndxyluv) December 27, 2021

That was the way my mom and I went to Dodova on Google Maps, and we would use some irrelevant ways to get there 😂😂😂.I have never trusted Google since then https://t.co/LLqaeqgMVQ—DaikieA👑 (@daaaaiikkiee) December 28, 2021

Never forget to accept a shorter route to Kuptoe via Sogakope. Everything looked fine until the beginning of the road was covered with tar, the tar part ended, and part of the road looked like a bushy path / railroad track. I went too far and was late.Had to travel through bushes https://t.co/KP5lvbpKYl — Local pig farmer 🇬🇭 (@pkamoh) December 27, 2021

Lmao, this takes my friend and me to the top of some bridges and says, “Your destination is on the right.” 😂😂 https: //t.co/G9Zz7jSDrr— Kofi ahomaso 24/7 💙 (@sirmike_io) December 28, 2021

This isn’t the first time Google Maps errors have spread. Earlier this year, Glitch mostly led to an Indonesian man marrying a stranger after Google Maps led him to the wrong place. According to media reports, two ceremonies, a wedding and an engagement, took place in the same village on April 4, resulting in a failure.

Wolfa, a 27-year-old bride, told the media that she was unaware of the confusion while preparing for a make-up artist. According to Malay Mail, the bride’s family welcomed guests, offered travel snacks, and began exchanging gifts. But soon a member of the man’s family noticed their mistake after a conversation between the families, and fortunately a big mistake was avoided.

The male family apologized for the confusion, saying they were led to the venue by Google Maps before leaving the exit. The man’s wedding reception headed for his wedding reception in Rosali Hamlet, in the Pakis district of central Java, but the navigation app took them to Jencol Hamlet, not far from Rosari Hamlet. ..

