Year of Review: Top 10 Technology Stories of 2021





New technologies often walk a tightrope between what you need and what you don’t. Due to the growing reliance on digital devices throughout the year, most of us preferred raw features over eccentric forms and the opportunity to escape technology as much as possible. Meanwhile, companies of all sizes have found new ways to innovate, such as refining old favorites, emphasizing longevity over disposables, or simply creating new forms of surprise and joy. In no particular order, the next 10 stories are about tech editor Jonathan Bell breaking into the crossroads of the design and digital world, infusing healthy care, crafting and creativity.

Top 10 Technology Stories of 2001. Transparent portable light speakers liven up the party

Light speaker (Photo courtesy of Transparent)

A Swedish technology company that combines portable speakers and lamps, transparent light speakers are inspired by traditional lanterns. Transparency may be small, but it has grand ambitions. Founded in 2011, the Stockholm-based brand gained early fame for its distinctive transparent speakers. This is an impressive industrial design that exposes the internal mechanics thanks to the meticulous industrial design. Their new light speaker pushes all our buttons.Writer: Jonathan Bell

02. Cosmo, the cutting-edge take of electric guitar by Verso Instruments

Cosmo Plus Guitar (Photo courtesy of Verso Instruments)

Last year we saw electric guitars come back on a regular basis. Instruments are regularly revoked as old and embarrassing technology, loved by boomers and unrelated to modern mowers, but with revival and return, and the constant flow of innovators who can do new things with six strings. There is always a growing interest. A lump of wood. What rarely changes is the guitar form factor. Musical innovation does not necessarily require technological change. That’s where Verso Musical Instruments comes in. Founded by industrial designer Robin Stummvoll and based in Hessen, Germany, Verso Musical Instruments manufactures different electric guitars.Writer: Jonathan Bell

03. Urbanista’s new “Los Angeles” headphones are solar stars

Urbanista Los Angeles Headphones in Sand Gold and Midnight Black (Photo courtesy of Urbanista)

Swedish tech brand Urbanista is trying to do something a little different. The company’s latest product, called “Los Angeles,” is the right sunlit destination for wireless headphones that can be recharged using the sun. We spoke with Urbanista founder and CEO Anders Andreen about this new approach to power-saving technology and its attention to detail. “We make products for modern urbanists,” says Andreen. “All our brands, products and packages need to stand out like fashion brands. These headphones must be what you want to wear. Writer: Jonathan Bell

04. Virtual supercars offer a new kind of driving experience CURV x Aston Martin AMR-C01 (Image courtesy of CURV Racing Simulators)

The fun of virtual supercars and simulation racing means that you can try the limits of, for example, Aston Martin Valkyrie and Zagato without leaving the comfort of the game’s den. For those who have space, such as a living room, study, garage, or even a dedicated gaming facility, this new kind of digital driving experience has been developed in close collaboration with manufacturers and designers. We have found a fleet of virtual supercars that are ready and ready to tackle the world’s trickiest circuits and most spectacular roads from the comfort of their home.Writer: Jonathan Bell

05. Wallpaper * Smart Space Awards: Best New Designs and Technologies for Homes

Wallpaper * Smart Space Awards: Best New Design and Technology Products for Homes (Photo: Neil Godwin from Future Studios)

In 2021, we announced the winners of our first Smart Space Awards. This is an impressive selection of the best new technology and design products for the home. The jury included Tosin Oshinowo, the architect of Nigeria’s Practical CM Design Atelier (part of the 2021 Architects’ Directory). Yuri Suzuki, an artist, musician and designer. Harrods retail manager Veronica Folin, wallpaper * editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas, and transportation and technology editor Jonathan Bell. The five screened a huge number of entries, looking for inspiring objects and technologies designed to last. As always, the winner is a very wallpaper *, celebrating its unmistakable beauty, striking design and intuitive features.Writer: Jonathan Bell

06. Mod Devices’ open source instrument pedal plays another song

MOD Dwarf (Photo: Amos Fricke)

Berlin-based Mod Devices creates a new generation of versatile audio tools. Small companies agree with the spirit that the system should be open to people with the time and skills to make a difference. Mods build effects processors for all kinds of musicians, and each device is a building block for an unlimited world of sound. In layman’s terms, the digital box sits between the instrument and the amp, allowing players to layer different effects in endless ways or create their own.Writer: Jonathan Bell

07. Minimalist speaker design blends audio and art

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Level (Image courtesy of Bang & Olufsen)

The new generation of audio design employs obvious technology in the back burner, prioritizing warm materials, simple form and ultimate flexibility. With ultimate discretion and taste, we’ve put together the best way to bring a fidelity sound home. From Bang & Olufsen to Bose, KEF, Braun and Sound-Aesthetics, these are the very happy speakers we live with.Writer: Jonathan Bell

08. Fender is looking forward to designing a new hybrid guitar

Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster (Image courtesy of Fender)

Fender’s Acoustic Jazzmaster is a hybrid design with a built-in “acoustic engine” that is a processor that converts clear yet neutral tones into various types of guitars. When launched in 1959, the Fender Jazzmaster was, of course, marketed to jazz musicians. Before the cult’s resurrection in the 1980s and 1990s, it quickly became more popular as a flashy surf rock instrument. In the form of an acoustic, it’s one of the most elegant forms of Fender, with a thin, fast neck that fits any number of playing styles. Combine this instrument with the latest effects processors to create a beautifully crafted all-rounder that complements everyday players but delivers enough sound for professional use.Writer: Jonathan Bell

09.Syng rethinks the art of speaker design

Cell Alpha Speaker by Syng (Image courtesy of Symg)

Syng was started by Christopher Stringer, a product designer with over 20 years of experience at Apple, working on various iterations of the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch. His co-founder, Damon Way, founded DC Shoes, a skatewear specialist, and was a partner to Incase, an accessory specialist. As Syng’s Chief Brand Officer, he leverages his extensive experience in artist collaboration, and his role as Stringer’s CEO and Chief Design Officer provides the new company with a solid foundation for design-driven products such as Cell Alpha Speakers. increase. In addition to the robustness of the components and enclosure, Cell Alpha incorporates Syng’s “Triphonic” sound. This is a spatial mapping method that helps shape the sound, and the “Triphone” Three Horn Sound Project is a 3D print.Writer: Jonathan Bell

10. Inside ApplePark: First look at the design team that will shape the future of technology

Apple Park, Photo: Jason Schmidt

And finally, I apologize for mentioning one of the biggest stories of the year, a global exclusive interview with the Apple Design team. The Apple Design team, led by Evans Hankey and Alan Dye, has a significant influence on the evolving relationship with technology. For the first time, they opened the door to the studio in Cupertino’s Apple Park, digging deeper into the work process behind their latest work.Writer: Jonathan Bell

