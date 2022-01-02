The Google AR spec is rumored to be under development again





If you want to experience augmented reality with a face-fitting device, you should immediately consider another gadget. Google is said to be developing a new generation of AR-enabled smart specs.

The bite comes from a New York Times report (via 9to5Google), which states that the company is “growing new projects” in the smart glasses category. However, I haven’t gotten much of the other details about the product.

What we know is that Google acquired the Canadian startup North, which is responsible for Focuss smart glasses last year, and it seems that new eyewear is being developed as a result of that acquisition.

Watch the situation

Of course, since Google Glass first appeared in 2013, it’s not a completely new venture for Google. However, the latest AR spec under development will have new features and will probably be given a new name.

Last month, Google advertised its job to work on a new “augmented reality operating system.” The list also mentioned “innovative AR devices” in the company’s pipeline. This is not a rumor that came out of nowhere.

North was bullying the Focals 2nd generation specs before it was acquired by Google, but the launch of this product doesn’t seem particularly close. We need to wait for what 2022 will bring.

Analysis: Google and Apple face each other directly again

As the NYT article points out, many companies are busy developing gadgets that promise new augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities. In particular, I’ve heard a lot of rumors about Apple AR glasses that may appear at some point in 2022 and 2023.

If Google announces a new AR product at the same time, the two tech giants will face each other head-on in yet another area: they’re already in terms of smartphones, mapping applications, smart speakers, streaming music services, fitness platforms, and more. Competing and more.

Meta-a company formerly known as Facebook-is also deeply involved here, and we all want to join the Metaverse sooner rather than later. Meta has already pushed out a basic smart glass called Ray-Ban Story. It can make phone calls and take pictures and videos (see also Snapchat Spectacles).

The next wave of AR specs needs to go further and overlay digital elements on top of the real physical world in front of us. However, it’s unclear if quite a few people will want to buy a pair. This was a major obstacle to previous versions of Google Glass.

