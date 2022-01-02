Semoa Named Yellowjacket Linebacker Coaches Football Georgia Institute of Technology Yellowjacket





Head coach said veteran defensive coach Jason Semoa returned to Georgia Institute of Technology as an assistant coach after helping The Flat Baldosta State University lead the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship game as a defensive coordinator. Jeff Collins announced on Saturday.

Semoa was appointed as a defense coordinator at Valdosta State University in 2021 after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a defense analyst at Georgia Institute of Technology. 7th 4), Path Defense (15th 160.0 ypg), Red Zone Defense (15th – .673), and Fumble Recovery (16th 12). Valdosta State University ranked in the top two at the Gulf South Conference in one of Division II’s most competitive leagues in 10 different defense statistics categories, including defense scores (second 22.7 ppg). .. ..

A 15-year college-level coach, Semoa is a defensive coordinator at Valdosta State University (2021), Montana (2016-17), and Colorado School of Mines (2014). .. Defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Adams State University (2008-09).

At Georgia Institute of Technology, Semoa coaches linebackers. With the addition of Semore, defense coordinator Andrew Thacker is now fully focused on developing and implementing the jacket’s defense game plan, with key Techs renewing their defense staff.

According to Collins, he’s excited to conclude his coach staff with Jason Semoa and welcome Jason, Jessee, and their children to the Georgia Institute of Technology football family. Jason is a proven defense coach with a great track record of player growth and success at every stage of his career. We thank you for missing out on his expertise on the defensive side of the ball this past season and welcoming him to our team.

In addition to his experience as a defense coordinator, he was promoted to a coaching career at Semores University for three years as a defense analyst under Collins at Tech (2019-20) and Temple (2018) as a secondary coach and special team coordinator. Includes the season until you do. As a defense coordinator in Montana (2015), two seasons as a defense assistant in Oklahoma (2012-13), two seasons as an external linebacker coach in Tulsa (2010-11), as a secondary coach at the Colorado School of Mines. Season (2007). He began his coaching career as a defensive coordinator at Round Valley HS in Springerville, Arizona.

In two seasons of Semires as a defensive analyst at Georgia Institute of Technology, the jacket was ranked in the Top 40 in Path Defense (207.7 ypg) and Top 25 in Red Zone Defense (.774) in 2019, and 2 in Fumble Recovery nationwide. It was ranked in the rank. In 2020 (12 out of 10 games), 25th place in total (18 out of 10 games). During his lonely season at Temple, the owl ranked among the top four teams nationwide in defensive touchdowns (first eight games) and forced turnovers (third game). 31), Fumble Recovery (3rd 13) and Intercept (4th 18).

Prior to joining Collins at the Temple, Semoa helped Montana lead Montana into a three-game winning streak, creating the Big Sky Conference’s top-ranked defense in 2016 as the Grizzlies Defense Coordinator (349.0ypg).

Other career highlights include the 10-2 season as a defensive coordinator at the Colorado School of Mines, the appearance of bowls in each of the four seasons in Oklahoma and Tulsa, and the top of Arizonas Class 3A in total defense. There are scoring defense, path defense and so on. Round Valley HS

My wife, Jesse, and I couldn’t get any more excited about returning to The Flats. Semoa said he loves everything about Georgia Institute of Technology and the city of Atlanta. We are very grateful to Collins for giving us this opportunity and are excited to be part of his vision and plans for the future success of Georgia Institute of Technology football.

Semoa co-played at Adams State University, has been a linebacker since 2001-05, and received a bachelor’s degree in history, government, and philosophy in 2005. He also holds two master’s degrees from Phoenix University (2007 Criminal Justice) and the University of Tulsa. Tulsa (2012 educational method). He married his wife, Jesse, in 2019 and has two daughters, Patin and Palmer, and Decker’s son.

Jason Semoa File Personal Birthplace: Ganado, Arizona Family: Wife: Jesse; Children: Paityn, Palmer, DeckerAlma Mater: Adams State, 2005

Playing Experience (LB) 2001-05: Adams State University

Coaching Experience 2006: Round Valley HS Springerville, Arizona (Defense Coordinator) 2007: Colorado Mining School (Secondary) 2008-09: Adams (Defense Coordinator / Secondary / Special Team Coordinator) 2010-11: Tulsa (Outside Linebacker) 2012-13: Oklahoma (Defense Assistant) 2014: Colorado Institute of Technology (Defense Coordinator) 2015: Montana (Secondary / Special Team Coordinator) 2016-17: Montana (Defense Coordinator) 2018: Temple (Senior Defense Advisor) 2019-20: Georgia Tech (Defense Analyst) 2021: Valdosta State (Defense Coordinator) 2022-: Georgia Tech (Line Backer)

