U.S. Wants New 5G Delay to Study Airplane Interference





Verizon’s crew will update the Cell Tower in December 2019 to handle the 5G network in Orem, Utah.

U.S. officials urge carriers AT & T and Verizon to postpone the already postponed deployment of 5G networks for up to two weeks amid uncertainties with critical flight safety equipment. Did.

The two companies said they were considering a request on Saturday.

The deployment of high-speed mobile broadband technology in the United States was set for December 5, as aerospace giant Airbus and Boeing expressed concern about possible interference with devices used for altitude measurements. , Was postponed to January 5th.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg and Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson call for the latest delay in a letter sent to AT & T and Verizon, two of the largest carriers in the United States, on Friday. rice field.

The US letter states that “continuing to suspend the introduction of commercial C-band services” and “frequency range used for 5G” will be added for an additional short period within two weeks from the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5. I asked you to continue.

Verizon spokesman Rich Young was asked to comment by AFP, saying, “I received a letter from the government after 6 pm on New Year’s Eve. It’s currently under consideration.”

AT & T also said it was considering a government request.

In the letter, US authorities assure companies that 5G services can be launched “as planned in January, with certain exceptions around priority airports.”

Officials say their priority is “to protect flight safety while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can coexist.”

In February last year, Verizon and AT & T were approved to begin using the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency band from December 5, after obtaining a license worth tens of billions of dollars.

However, the launch date was postponed to January when Airbus and Boeing expressed concern about possible interference with airplane radio altimeters capable of operating at the same frequency.

The FAA requested more information about the equipment and issued a directive limiting the use of altimeters in certain situations. This has raised concerns about potential costs for airlines.

When Verizon and AT & T sent a letter to federal authorities in November confirming their intention to begin deploying 5G in January, more than required by US law until July 2022 until the FAA completes the investigation. Said to take preventive measures.

Due to the conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment, French authorities recommended that mobile phones carrying 5G be turned off by plane in February.

French civil aviation officials have stated that interference from signals of nearby frequencies with the radio altimeter can cause “serious” errors during landing.

AT & T, Verizon postpones 5G due to aviation safety concerns: US regulators

2022 AFP

Quote: The United States investigates interference with an airplane (January 2, 2022) obtained from https: //techxplore.com/news/2022-01-5g-planes.html on January 2, 2022. Seeking new 5G delay for

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-01-5g-planes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos