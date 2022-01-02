How to use Google Calendar on your Windows 11 desktop (or Windows 10)





If you’re using an Android smartphone, Google Calendar is probably the best app for your organization. The convenience of having a calendar in your pocket cannot be understated. However, this creates a conflict with desktop usage, but on Windows 11 / Windows 10 that uses Microsoft’s calendar instead. To solve this, today I will show you how to use Google Calendar on Windows 11 / Windows 10 by linking to the built-in Windows 11 calendar app.

No need for Google Calendar app for Windows

advertisement

In the flyout menu, press the settings cog in the left sidebar[アカウントの管理]Choose

Press “+ Add Account” in the flyout menu

Select “Google” to log in to Google Calendar

Enter your Gmail address and[次へ]Press

Enter your password and click Next again

Allow data sharing between Google and Microsoft

Press “Finish” in the success dialog

After a while, Google Calendar items will be displayed on Windows 11 / Windows 10.

How to create an event in Google Calendar on Windows 11 / Windows 10

Now that you’ve set up Google Calendar desktop sync, we’ll show you how to create events in Google Calendar without leaving your Windows 11 / Windows 10 PC.

Open the calendar app

Press the Start button and click the “Calendar” app in the fixed section, or use the search bar if you don’t have a search bar to search your calendar.

Click a date on the calendar and enter a name for the new event

Enter the event details

Check “All day” on or off and enter the execution time of the event.

Add event location

Select a reminder notification time and[詳細]Click

[詳細]The button is at the bottom of the window,[保存]Next to the button.

Press the dropdown arrow next to the colored dot on the right

Select a calendar from the list

In this case, it’s a good idea to save the event to Google Calendar. This calendar will be marked by Microsoft as “-Gmail” at the end.

Press the save icon in the upper right corner

Microsoft will add the event and all its details to Google Calendar. You can now view it in the Google Calendar app on other devices.

How to sync Google Drive and photos with Windows 11

Now that we know how to integrate Google Calendar with Windows, it may be worth a while to put together other aspects of those services. For easy access to your media from your desktop, you can read the previous method of syncing your photos tutorial with Google Drive.

How to import and export Google Chrome bookmarks locally

On the other hand, if you’re migrating from Google, you may be interested in a guide on how to import and export Chrome bookmarks. Then you can easily import them into another browser of your choice.

advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winbuzzer.com/2022/01/02/how-to-use-google-calendar-on-your-windows-11-desktop-xcxwbt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos