Climate Solutions: Companies Tailor to Global Needs





The WWF Climate Solver initiative promotes innovation-driven solutions to reduce global emissions while addressing the most pressing regional environmental issues associated with mobility, air pollution, energy efficiency and natural resource degradation. ..

Climate innovation provides a clear path to tackle climate change and achieve a transition to a low-carbon future. From industry leaders, cleantech and environmental start-ups addressing air pollution, energy efficiency and mobility issues, a range of solutions provide immediate and actionable solutions to climate change. In this way, awards, awards and innovative solutions will thrive and promote sectors that have the potential to reduce millions of tonnes of GHG emissions.

Obviously, climate change is a decisive issue of time. The latest IPCC report emphasizes the urgent need for strong and sustainable reductions in emissions to help respond to the climate crisis. The Mahindra Life Space and Energy Resources Institute (TERI), the Mahindra Group’s Real Estate and Infrastructure Development Division, recently gained from a five-year study of resource-efficient buildings, materials and technologies tailored to India’s climate and conditions. Announced important findings. The findings, led by a team of experts at the Mahindra-TERI Center of Excellence (CoE), consist of guidebooks and toolkits focused on developing science-based solutions for the Indian construction industry. The thermal properties of over 150 new and existing materials have been tested. These materials for building a thermally comfortable building can help reduce the energy consumption of the building and improve the comfort and welfare of the user.

Innovative technologies for EV battery charging, solar drying and heating, efficient storage to reduce garden waste, and cold chain thermal energy storage are four solutions recognized by WWF-India. It is one of. These solutions originate from the small business sector and have the potential to provide strong co-benefits in terms of improving the local environment and livelihoods. Ravi Singh, Executive Secretary and CEO of WWF India, said in order to tackle climate change, such technologies will continue to support the ecosystem where these innovations emerge, thrive and are rapidly being adopted in India and around the world. increase.

Log9 Materials Scientific has developed a unique battery technology that can quickly charge electric motorcycles and tricycles in about 15 and 30 minutes. With a lifespan of over 10 years, this technology eliminates the need for expensive battery replacement. Global adoption of this innovation has the potential to reduce GHG emissions by 4.6 million tonnes by 2030.

SaptKrishi Scientific offers an innovative solution, Sabjikothia’s microclimate-based fruit and vegetable storage and transportation solution. The patented technology is a portable and cost-effective solution that extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by 3 to 30 days and prevents food loss. This innovation is more than 80% energy efficient compared to traditional refrigeration solutions and has the potential to reduce GHG emissions by 3 million tonnes by 2030.

Pluss Advanced Technologies has developed Phase Change Material (PCM) for cold chain applications. These PCMs are composed of inorganic salts that change phase at specific temperatures. These will improve the insulation capacity of freezers / coolers in the event of a power outage by up to 16 hours, reduce energy consumption by 25%, and have the potential to reduce GHG emissions by 1.3 million tons by 2030.

Neochlorus Energy Solutions has developed an innovative distributed solar dryer and space heating system with thermal energy storage to efficiently dry agricultural products and provide space heating in the Himalayan region. This technology can be modified to store excess heat during solar time and dissipate it during non-solar time for a continuous drying process to provide heating in winter. Estimated GHG reductions from global adoption of this technology could reach 4 million tonnes by 2030.

Recently, NatWest Group India, NatWest Group’s global capacity center, announced the winners of the 11th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards, celebrating its commitment to biodiversity. I raised it. This award recognizes the efforts of individuals and institutions that are constantly striving to destroy climate change by protecting and maintaining the country’s abundant biodiversity for a better relationship between society and nature. Awarded.

