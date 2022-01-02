Snowboard technicians Blake Lewis and the Canadian Association of Ski Technicians Need Speed





Breadcrumb Trail Link Olympics

Article author:

Dunburns Post Media “Snowboard Technician Blake Lewis is working hard at the Center of Excellence in the Canadian Association of Ski Technicians in Canmore. Photo: Dunburns / Post Media Network Article Content

Canmore, Alta. What is under the ski is as important as the person above it.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

So those who predictively wax changes in snow and weather conditions are the athlete’s best friends on race day. Indeed, the technicians at the top of their game are the shadow heroes of various World Cup circuits, scraping the bases of alpine, freestyle, Nordic skiing and snowboarding, effectively taking 10 minutes of competitor time. It is shortened by 1 second.

You do enough World Cup races, you know the benefits that fast skiing can have, said perennial ski cross medalist Brady Leman. Technicians want to say that the fastest thing you can put on a ski is an athlete, but putting the fast one on the base of the ski and putting me on it makes our job much easier. increase. We are the best people in terms of pushing creativity and limits, and we are not happy with what is currently available. Are they good at saying what else they can do? Can I try this? Is it possible to adapt Scandinavian works? Can you rely on several different parts of chemistry to understand what makes skiing even faster?

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

The answers to all these questions are in a confusing building on the north side of this picturesque town in the Rocky Mountains. The Canadian Association of Ski Engineers Center of Excellence (STAC COE). The association is loose and informal, but the work done on this building is serious and informative.

Sorry, this video could not be loaded.

Early in the morning of October, the bright spaces are packed with machinery, computers, snowboarding, alpine and Scandinavian skiing, and Blake Lewis, whose industry origins begin at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics. Eighteen months ago, he packed his life into the U-Hall and moved here from Squamish, British Columbia. He is one of the few technicians based in STACCOE.

He said the idea was that we would get together under one roof so that we could learn a little from each other. Its pretty unique. It doesn’t really happen in sports that are really tightly guarded. Rubbing the shoulders worked very well for the field in which I participated.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

Lewis is the chief engineer of Canada’s National Snowboard Cross Team, James Parks and Rod Honey are Alpine Canada, Andrew Chisholm is Biathlon Canada, and Iandafarn is Nordic Canada’s cross-country skiing and para-Nordic skiing governing body. ..

We each have our own specialties and help each other, Lewis said. This place exists for quality work. Here you will find a machine for structuring and finishing the base metal. We can work on our structure and cross-pollinate across disciplines. This facility allows the product to be crushed and prepared. It’s not just simple waxes, scratches and brushes. There is an entire process of getting things done on the snow. From waxing, edge processing, polishing and molding.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

After all, it’s still a Eurocentric sport. I was trying to compete with those who live and breathe it. The factory is in Europe, there are technicians and there is a venue. So the tribe was better than us alone.

The series of inferences arose from a think tank that was staged at the Winsports office in Calgary about two years ago. Always looking at the number of medals, Own The Podiums’ ideological leaders brought together Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Commissions, ski technicians, snowmaking experts and stakeholders. The goal was to make sure they knew, make sure they didn’t know, and improve the latter.

We came up with some very cool strategies and things emerged from that conversation, said Andy Van Neutegem, OTP Director of Sports Science, Medicine and Innovation. COE is one of them, as everyone tends to call it.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

The work being done at STAC COE is supported by the OTP and National Sports Organizations. Nova Chemicals’ ongoing analysis is central to COE testing and retesting models.

Sorry, this video could not be loaded.

Yes, wax has been used for skiing forever, but what is now being revealed is the ability to wear wax well from a chemical and engineering perspective, Van Neutegem said. Technology has changed the game.

The demand for the best technicians is high and STACCOE has a small number of technicians.

These people are worth their weight in gold, Van Neutegem said. They have an incredible heart. I’m a scientist, but this is foreign to me. They are skiing pharmacists who are always formulating and always trying to react to snow and wind. And (results) they are getting from their tests.

And the goal is always the same. Give athletes on skis and snowboards the best chance of getting to the podium.

If I had to wax my skis, I would never be competitive and laughed at cross-country skier Dahria Beatty. What wax technicians do is the bulk of cross-country skiing and our wax team is great. The science and art are mixed there.

Ads to share this article on social networks

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

From the newsroom to the noon inbox, Toronto Sun’s latest headlines, stories, opinions and photos.

By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your application.

You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of Your Midday Sun will arrive in your inbox shortly.

I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

Comment Comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/sports/olympics/snowboard-tech-blake-lewis-and-the-ski-technicians-association-of-canada-have-the-need-for-speed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos