List: The best gym in Southampton according to Google





If your New Year’s determination is to be in better shape, Southampton has an array of gyms to choose from.

If you’ve never been to a gym before, or if you’ve been there for a while and are looking for a landscape change, there’s something in the city that everyone can enjoy.

With that in mind, Daily Echo has put together a list of Southampton’s top gyms, according to Google.

Jim is in order of average rating and number of reviews received. Only those with at least 10 reviews are included.

Crossfit Solent. Photo courtesy of: Google Maps.

Crossfit Solent-1 Endle Street

“The best CrossFit gym in town, a relaxed and friendly environment, the trainers are lovely and make every class the best time of the day!”

“It’s a great place to train. Lots of kits and spaces. A friendly bunch for sharing a pain cave.”

Southampton Barbell-Unit 1, Manor Industrial Complex

“In uncertain times, this gym goes a step further in guaranteeing classes, keeping the equipment small and keeping the equipment clean. Of all the abilities and facilities for friendly and knowledgeable staff. Great choice. ”

“It’s a great environment to work out and our members are welcome.”

Sorrento Sports Complex. Photo courtesy of: Google Maps.

Sorrento Sports Complex-East Park Terrace

“I’ve had one session so far and I really like the gym and the various equipment.”

“It’s a really modern and nice place!”

Barbell division in Southampton.Photo courtesy of: Google Maps

Barbell Division-Unit 1d Keyside Business Park

“A great gym, a great amount of kits, and an ongoing investment in more. The team is all very nice and I enjoy every visit. There is also a supportive atmosphere.”

“It’s exceptional because of powerlifting and strongman, great coaches, and great atmosphere.”

Spartan gym.

Spartan Jim Southampton-72-94 Millbank Street

“The best gym for miles! The best people and equipment. You can’t go back to a gym that’s all in one size.’ The head and shoulders are better than other gyms. ”

“I would love this gym if I lived closer. Thank you for the right training session today.”

Mobile Training Center-Unit 7, Stanton Building

“The classes are great, especially the fundamentals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The people who go there are ace, very friendly and easy to get along with.”

“The best gym I’ve ever been to. Focusing on weight movement, mobility and fitness. Small groups and coaches adapt to each individual. Like personal training in a group. It’s a really exciting and motivational place! ”

Jim Group Southampton East. Photo courtesy of: Google Maps.

Jim Group Southampton East-Antelope Park, Birds Redon Road

“Great gym. Great space and great kits and low monthly fees. Very nice atmosphere every time. Staff and other members are helpful and friendly. There are plenty of class choices and the staff are very kind. The gym is very very friendly. Kind. Clean. ”

“Great facilities and excellent staff are in good condition. Gym attendees wipe the equipment thoroughly and staff clean it regularly.”

You will reach Jim Southampton. Photo courtesy of: Google Maps.

Reach Jim Southampton-88-90 Lodge Road

“A well-equipped gym, full of friendly people. The staff are always friendly and willing to help. There is a nice sociable atmosphere that you can’t always get in a large chain gym.”

“Great workouts. I haven’t seen it in any other gym and I have some great equipment I’ve used a lot. I’m happy to be able to enjoy swimming and sauna after hard training.”

Mayflower Gym. Photo courtesy of: Google Maps.

Mayflower Gym-West Park Road

“It’s really clean, well equipped and definitely worth the money.”

“It’s a very new and modern gym. It’s not crowded and it’s in very good condition. The facilities are always clean and tidy. The classes held here are also very good and suitable for a variety of abilities. Friendly staff And good opening several times ”

