Cajun Navy founder Rob Gorde hosts a television show on climate change





Mayfield, Kentucky, January 1, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Rob Gordett, founder and executive director of Cajun Navy Ground Force, recently hosted a new television show. Earth Story Program, Can Mutant Weather Cause Permanent Floods? It focuses on the massive floods that occurred in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2016. The project began after Gaudet was commissioned to co-sponsor a series called Mutant Weather, a 10-part series on climate change. This episode reveals devastation and rescue and rescue operations after the unnamed 2016 storm.

“I was able to focus a lot on the floods of Louisiana and the Baton Rouge in August 2016,” says Gordett. “I have organized over 30,000 civil rescue missions in 10 days through Cajun Navy Ground Force’s amazing, smart, tech and media savvy team.”

Gordet was the founder and director of the first Cajun Navy. His thoughtful approach to civilian-led rescue has helped save thousands of lives. When the crisis relief system was overwhelmed, the Cajun Navy Ground Forces intervened with good citizens and donated resources. During the aftermath of the crisis caused by natural disasters, Gordett believes that people naturally want to help their neighbors, but they just need a way to engage.

“My method was to get volunteers involved through social media and agree to work with local governments. This is a civilian boater organization that was dissatisfied with turning their backs on the authorities. Separated from non-traditional efforts, our volunteers were welcomed by the authorities by working within fixed guidelines by establishing a communication system, “Gaudet says. ..

Over the past five years, the Cajun Navy Ground Force has emerged as a nationally renowned and trusted 501c3 nonprofit organization that continues to expand its volunteer base and organizes citizens to provide emergency services to endangered communities. I have done it. The team uses progressive technology, the Internet and social media to inform the general public and promote the involvement of post-disaster volunteers. They have established the SAFE camp, a central location for collaborating with other organizations. Streamline cleanup processes and supply and distribution efforts.

Cajun Navy Ground Force has responded to multiple disasters since 2016, including Hurricane Harvey (2017), Irma (2017), Florence (2018), Michael (2018) and Laura (2020). They helped the Dayton Tornado, a tropical cyclone that flooded SD, NE, TN, and MI in 2019. Hurricane Delta and Laura in 2020, Hurricane Aida and Ice Storm in LA and TX in 2021, and more recently a debilitating tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“Cajun Navy Ground Force has become a media organization that uses technology to raise awareness of promoting disaster response funding and volunteering. We continue to grow and increase efficiency with each experience. Our team is currently using and will be using 360 Virtual Reality Video. NFT is meant to make our efforts even more effective, “Gaudet said.

Dozens of corporate sponsors, including the Walmart Foundation, Macy’s, Lowe’s Home Improvements, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Operation AirDrop, State Farm, Verizon, and AT & T, support Cajun Navy Ground Force’s disaster response efforts.

You can support the Cajun Navy Ground Force at gocajunnavy.org/donate or volunteer at crowdrelief.net/register. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GoCajunNavy.

