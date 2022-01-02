Industry, Medicine, Agriculture, Construction: Exoskeleton Promises





It’s a harness that has long been the subject of science fiction: men wore heavy suits that allowed them to increase their strength and lift heavy loads while avoiding obstacles, exoskeletons-or electric. Assisted Exoskeleton-This is a reality beyond the sole framework of military use. As is often the case, it was the weapons that really took a keen interest in this subject. In 2016, the US Army and Marine Corps developed the Power Walk. This is a soldier. A more autonomous and lasting soldier.

Last March, the French Army’s Land Battle Lab launched an exploratory campaign to commercialize a passive exoskeleton acquired by Agence Innovation Dfense (AID) from Mawashi. Three regiments conducted tests (1st RCP, 17th RGP, and 13th BCA). Battle Labotelre also casts doubt on the contribution of such technology during sentinel-type missions.

From industry to medicine

However, the exoskeleton is now developing in the civilian sphere with varying degrees of sophistication. They are of great interest to industry (automobiles, aviation), the construction sector, or agriculture, all areas where we have to carry heavy cargo. For example, in the field of viticulture, winemakers have tried several types of harnesses (Corfor, Hapo, Lift suits, etc.).

The exoskeleton is also useful in the medical field. Specializing in dynamic walking robotics, Wandercraft has been selling rehabilitation-specific exoskeletons since 2019. Its Atalante exoskeleton was adopted by AP-HP Rothschild Paris, Raymond-Poincar AP-HP Garches Hospital, and Clinique des Trois Soleils Boissise. -Leroy. “Wondercraft’s self-stabilizing exoskeleton allows us to imagine new therapeutic approaches by freeing the upper part of the patient’s body to focus on walking and regaining activity that integrates hand use. Of particular interest. By motivating patients and reducing the burden on caregivers, more intensive and early treatment is possible, “said Rothschild AP-HP Hospital’s Responsible for Neuroorthopedic Rehabilitation Services. Said Professor Philippe Thoumie.

“We hope that this device will help provide optimal treatment for all types of patients, especially those with acute brain or spinal cord injury. »Raymond-Poincar AP-HP Hospital MPR Service Director. Wandercraft works with dynamic robot engineering laboratories and medical teams at major universities in Europe and the United States, explains Professor Djamel Bensmail.

