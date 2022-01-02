Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 with lossless support and a charging case that emits sound





According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro features lossless audio support and a charging case that can emit sound for location tracking purposes.

In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo said that the second-generation AirPods Pro will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) audio and a charging case that allows users to trigger sound. I explained that it has a selling point because it highlights the location.

This audible charging case can be integrated into the FindMy app in the same way that users make a sound from individual AirPods in the case to make it easier to find. This matches the allegedly leaked photo of the next-generation AirPods Pro. This shows a charging case with a speaker hole that emits a sound for location tracking, allowing the earphones and case to be placed separately.

All of Apple’s current AirPods products, such as the 3rd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, don’t support lossless audio. This is because AirPods play audio over Bluetooth and limit it to the AAC codec. You may need to stream higher quality Apple Lossless Audio Codec files directly to AirPods to avoid Bluetooth and enable a lossless listening experience, but Apple may develop alternative solutions. ..

Kuo also reiterated that the next-generation earphones will adopt a new design and will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is slightly behind the third quarter forecasts suggested by other rumors. Kuo still believes that AirPods may support health monitoring features in the future, but didn’t directly relate this rumor to the second-generation AirPods Pro.

