Israeli startups using spatial biology to provide better cancer treatments





While most biotechnology companies focus on aspects of molecular biology, studying the composition and structure of intracellular molecules, one Israeli start-up company is looking at artificial intelligence, big data, and computational biology. He claims to have found a solution by combining them. Nucleai is concerned with the spatial aspect, that is, how molecules are arranged within human tissue in a 2D context. Four years ago, co-founder and CEO Avi Veidman founded the company with COOs Eliron Amir and Lotan Chorev after the three worked together in Israeli intelligence. Nucleais software uses computer vision and machine learning algorithms to predict the progression of cancerous tumors, predict the immune system response of individual patients, and find the most effective treatment strategies.

From satellites to cancer cells

Veidman shared a story about how Nucleai was born. While in intelligence, he worked in the defense department, which used satellites to monitor the invasion of enemies across Israel’s borders. He said I went from looking for bad guys on satellite imagery to looking for bad guys on cancer cells. And almost as soon as he left the defense department, his father needed an urgent biopsy. When Veidman spoke to a medical professional, he was surprised and shocked to learn that it could take a month to get those results back. He told CTech in an interview why he couldn’t write an algorithm and use a computer to find those cells. Currently, in a biopsy, a doctor takes a very small slice of tissue and sends it to a pathologist for analysis. Pathologists use a microscope to find cancer cells. This process, relayed by Veidman, was a completely outdated and confusing market. And after developing software that automatically analyzes satellite images, he wondered why the trio couldn’t do the same with cancer cells. We wanted to create a startup, but he said he wanted to create a startup that worked on something noble. And this is how Nucleai was born.

Nucleai team.Photo: David Glob

Science has advanced since the sequence of the human genome was determined, but there is still a fundamental lack of understanding as to why some patients respond to different drugs and others do not. On average, only one in three patients will respond to the new anticancer drug, Veidman added. The Nucleais platform explained that it uses spatial biological techniques and genomic data to find and more accurately target cancer cells within human cells. At the same time, Nucleai is working with several major pharmaceutical companies to use its platform to develop better medicines. Cancer patients are advised to enroll in clinical trials. As they progress, inclusion criteria and companion diagnostics can be used to help pharmaceutical companies develop their drugs better. Physicians can use the data obtained from the Nucleais platform to later prescribe more appropriately tailored medications for each patient.

Pioneering biology

The Nucleais algorithm analyzes the stroma (or tissue) to predict the progression of cancerous tumors, where and where cancer cells are scattered within the cells, and how they are with other healthy human cells. Find out if they interact. Specifically, we examine and analyze immune cells (T cells) and cancer cells and their interactions, later graph them, and create a detailed spreadsheet of all parts of the stroma in an organized manner. Offers and lists all of all categories and features. Cells in a specific area. Nucleai trained the algorithm using previous datasets from various hospitals. More recently, strategic to share more data with both US and Israeli medical centers, including Sheva, Ramban, Kaplan Medical Center, Clarit (Israel’s largest HMO), Jefferson Medical Center in West Virginia, and the University of Pennsylvania. Signed a partnership. .. This gives the enterprise access to a larger amount of pathological slides and clinical data that can be used to further train the algorithm.

Our platform finds fingerprints that describe a particular population that responds to a drug by comparing the facts and listing the data of those who do not. Precision medicine, unlike traditional medicine, helps identify specific factors that help treat people individually. Our platform really adds value to personalized treatment, he said. And this spatial biology transcriptmics method was chosen by the prestigious scientific journal Nature in 2020 as this year’s method under New Age and New Revolution biotechnology, and is an up-and-coming way for biotechnology companies to innovate. It has become a field of. Spatial biology is underutilized. , And we are bringing it to the forefront of precision medicine through our platform. It has increased the chances of success for pharmaceutical companies and helped patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Using the Nucleai platform, you will see cancer cells (dark purple) on this slide. Photo: Nucleai

This platform works to analyze different types of cancer, including lung, gastrointestinal, cervical, breast, prostate, urethral, ​​and skin cancers. One of the reasons that makes the platform so pioneering is the fact that it works directly with pharmaceutical companies in the early stages of development and supports them in conducting clinical trials before they are approved by the FDA. is. They show which patients responded to the new drug and which did not. Then upload those slides to the platform. This is even more useful for algorithm training. So far, Nucleai is Merck & Co. , Inc. We also partner with 10 pharmaceutical companies such as Debiopharm Group and. Once the drug is available and used in the hospital, doctors can check if it is suitable for a particular patient and upload the results to the Nucleais platform. Thus, he said, there is a constant flow of data in real time between drug research and development and actual patient treatment.

Leading investors

So far, the company has raised $ 15 million in two rounds of funding. That is, we raised through seeds and Series A from leading investors Debiopharm, Swiss Pharmaceutical Group, Israeli Venture Capital Fund, Vertex Ventures, Grove Ventures and Chinese Fusun RZ. capital. Nucleai is also on the verge of signing a Series B round with many well-known private investors in the United States. Currently, the company has no firm plans to publish, but prefers to focus on making spatial biology part of mainstream medicine. Based in Tel Aviv, the company will also have a commercial division in Chicago and will open branches in both the Boston and Bay Areas. Its interdisciplinary team includes artificial intelligence experts, software engineers, computational biologists, marketing and salesmen. Regarding gender diversity, Veidman said the company employs several women in its technical team. Having diversity brings a lot of value to our company, especially having different opinions really enriches our knowledge and makes us much better and stronger as a company.

The uniqueness of this technology is also particularly applicable to Israel, which has a centralized medical system with a long history of electronic medical records, making it easily accessible to companies such as Nucleai. He said he has access to a huge amount of unique data that allows him to develop more generalized models. Nucleai is currently collaborating with several private pharmaceutical companies on a variety of Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials aimed at treating non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. At the end of the day, he reiterated that using these types of tools within our medical system can help patients find the right treatment and save lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3926249,00.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos