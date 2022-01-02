Why my MBA students objected to business





In a modern political economy class this fall, I explained to many students in academia for 40 years that the adaptation of capitalism to globalization and technological changes have benefited society as a whole. He went on to say that capitalism was the driving force behind wealth creation, and companies seeking to maximize long-term shareholder value made the economy as a whole more efficient. However, some students in the crowded classroom pushed back. Capitalism has left many people and communities behind, one student said. Adam Smith’s invisible hand looks invisible because it isn’t there.

I know your thoughts: It’s rarely news for undergraduates to express such thoughts. However, these were MBA students in the class I teach at Columbia Business School. For me, those reactions took some getting used to. Over the years, most of my students have been enthusiastic about the creative destruction that capitalism inevitably brings. New technologies and innovation and openness to the global market have brought about new products and services, new companies, new wealth, and, on average, much prosperity. Many master’s students come to Colombia after working in technology, finance, and other examples of American capitalism. If historical statistics are a guide, most MBA students will return to the business world in a leadership role.

Business leaders need to be careful when these students have doubts about the free market. The economy that embraces change depends on the support of the people. Voters need to believe that the private sector system works for a wide range of interests. However, many millennials and Generation Z Americans have grown up in the turmoil that even MBA students pause about capitalism.

The more I thought about it, the more I knew where the students came from. Their formation was shaped by long-standing debates about the post-9.11 turmoil, the global financial crisis, the Great Recession, and the heterogeneity of capitalist interests among individuals. They are now witnessing a pandemic that has caused mass unemployment and the collapse of the global supply chain. Corporate recruiters seek to attract students who are hesitant by discussing the company’s mission and objectives, such as gathering people and meeting one of the major needs of society. But these flashy claims that businesses care more than their own profits do not alleviate student dissatisfaction.

Over the last 40 years, certainly many economists, including mehave, have defended openness to change in capitalism, emphasized the importance of economic efficiency, and called on the government to regulate the private sector with a light touch. This economic vision has improved the efficiency and profitability of businesses and raised the average income of the United States. That’s why American presidents from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama have mostly accepted it.

But even they are making exceptions. In the early days of President George W. Bush, when I chaired his Economic Advisers Committee, he summoned me and other advisers to discuss whether the federal government should impose tariffs on steel imports. My recommendation for tariffs was simple for economists. I reminded the president of the value of openness and trade. Tariffs will hurt the economy as a whole. But I lost the argument. My wife used to joking that individuals fall into two groups: economics and real people. A real person is in charge. Bush proudly defined himself as a real person. This was the political point he understood. Technological changes and the devastating forces of globalization have drifted many individuals and some entire geographic areas.

Since then, the political consequences of the turmoil have become increasingly prominent in the form of dissatisfaction, populism, and calls to protect individuals and industries from change. Both President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have moved away from the preferred approach of mainstream economists to trade, budget deficits, and other issues.

Economic ideas are never born in the void. They are influenced by the times they are imagined. The Let’s It Ripping Model, which leaves room for the private sector to undergo catastrophic change, has gained strong support from economists such as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman, regardless of the outcome. Very during World War II and the decades that followed. Hayek and Friedrich were deep thinkers, and Nobel laureates believed that a government large enough for top-down economic direction could and inevitably limit individual freedom. .. Instead, they and their intellectual allies argued that the government needed to retreat, respond to the global market and the dynamism of advancing technology.

But it does not require society to ignore the problems that come to individuals as the economy changes around them. In 1776, the classical liberal prophet Adam Smith is famous for praising the public competition in his book The Wealth of Nations. But Smith’s economic and moral thinking was more than that. A previous paper, The Theory of Moral Sentiments, called for mutual empathy for what we now describe as empathy. A modern version of Smith’s idea suggests that government must play a specific role in capitalist society. Also, the ability of individual citizens and communities to compete when change occurs).

The failure of the US government to play such a role is one of the quotes by some MBA students when I put pressure on them about their anxieties about capitalism. Promoting higher average income is not enough. The lack of mutual empathy for people whose careers and communities have collapsed undermines economic openness, innovation, and social support for the capitalist economic system itself.

The United States does not have to look back to Smith about the model of what to do. Foresighted leaders have taken action at key economic turning points. For example, Abraham Lincoln’s Land Grant University and Franklin Roosevelt GI Building both have had beneficial economic and political benefits. The global financial crisis and coronavirus pandemic also increase the need for the US government to play a more constructive role in the modern economy. In my experience, business leaders do not necessarily oppose government efforts to give individual Americans more skills and opportunities. However, corporate groups are generally wary of over-expanding governments and the high tax levels that can result from doing so.

My students are concerned that, like many economists, business leaders are too far from the lives of people and communities affected by the forces of change and corporate behavior. It’s not surprising or bad for executives to focus on general business and economic concerns. However, some business leaders come across not as a place rooted in the real community, but as a geographically mobile economic actor who is not tied to real people or places.

This fee is not completely fair. But that raises concerns that broad social support for business may not be as solid as it once was. If you, like me, believe in the business center of innovation and prosperity in a capitalist system, that’s a problem. Business leaders who want to secure a society that continues to support companies need not leave Hayek and Friedman, who talk about openness, competition, and market benefits. But they need to remember more of what Adam Smith said.

As my Colombian economics colleague Edmund Phelps, another Nobel laureate, emphasizes, the economic system goals Smith explained are not only higher incomes on average, but also large quantities. To prosper. Increasing economic potential should be a much higher priority for business leaders and their representative organizations. Business roundtables and chambers of commerce need to strongly support federal-funded basic research that shifts science and technology frontiers and applied research centers that spread the benefits of those advances throughout the economy. Land-grant universities do just that, just like agricultural expansion services and defense research applications. Further promotion of these initiatives will be beneficial to the business and will generate public support for the business. After World War II, American business groups understood that the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe would benefit the United States diplomatically and commercially. They should now defend equally high-impact investments at home.

To address individual opportunities, businesses can work with local educational institutions to invest their own funding for vocational training initiatives. However, the United States as a whole provides block grants to community colleges, creates separate re-employment accounts to support re-entry to work, and more generally an extended version of the earned income tax credit. These proposals are not cheap, but they are much cheaper than the increased social spending supported by the Bidens Build Back Better Act and focus on helping individuals adapt. The procedure Im describes can be covered at a reasonably high corporate tax rate if needed.

My MBA student, who doubts the benefits of capitalism, sees various ways government policy guarantees the survival of the system. For example, they argue that limiting monopoly power kept competition, and government spending during the economic crisis prevented a larger catastrophe.

They also understand that something is missing. Growing up in considerable pessimism, these young people are looking for evidence that the system can do more than produce prosperity as a whole. They need proof that it can function without leaving people and communities to their destiny. Companies want to continue to drive greater globalization and openness to technological change. But if even MBA students want to work with them, they need to accept a much bolder agenda that maximizes opportunities for everyone in the economy.

