APAC’s digital health boom puts Irish innovation in a pole position





The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a digital health boom.

The Asia Pacific digital health market is worth $ 11.2 billion (9.9 billion) in 2020, with an estimated annual growth rate of 29.2% from now to 2026.

The rapid development of healthcare delivery driven by innovation, rising consumer expectations, and the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is unique to digital health companies looking to build, grow, and expand their local traction. Creating new opportunities.

Ireland is well-positioned to play a vital role in APAC’s healthcare transformation. We are home to some of the world’s most ambitious digital health companies, reliable advanced manufacturing bases, and 14 of the world’s top 15 medical device manufacturers.

Enterprise Ireland’s clients are leading the design and delivery of new solutions and technologies to deliver world-class sustainable and patient-centric healthcare.

The spread of Covid-19 and telemedicine has accelerated the integration of medical services, but has long been awaited in the region.

A recent event, APAC’s Transforming Healthcare, revealed that interoperability, co-design, digital record modernization, and silo rationalization are key areas of focus for governments, hospitals, and private companies.

MEG Support Tools is an example of an Irish start-up that provides innovative digital solutions globally. Company software (SaaS) simplifies how healthcare organizations manage quality, compliance, and patient safety, helping frontline workers spend less time managing.

MEG’s mission is to design and deliver digital solutions for hospitals in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Aside from digital health, Ireland’s home healthcare industry attracted attention during the Covid-19 pandemic, and many Irish companies responded swiftly to provide innovation and pivot products accordingly. I did.

Novaerus meets the needs of thousands of hospitals, geriatric care facilities, IVF clinics and schools around the world.

The device, led by a team of enthusiastic and skilled scientists, inactivates all airborne microorganisms upon contact.

In addition, patented nanotechnology has enabled hospital devices to remove harmful pathogens from the air without the use of chemicals.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, mitigation of airborne transmission has not been the only health care issue to shift. The focus on reducing nosocomial infections has, of course, been narrowed to focus on Covid-19 recently.

Irish startup Sure Wash is helping to tackle this issue. The company’s augmented reality app provides on-site and remote training to meet globally approved hand-washing standards.

Its validated technology gives access to training and education, and gamification (adding interactive gaming mechanics to non-gaming environments) ensures that healthcare professionals engage in the process. ..

SureWash’s core value proposition is not only to train people, but to support hospitals with a multifaceted approach to reducing infections.

Ireland’s medtech has stepped up unprecedented innovation as countries in the wider APAC region seek to build safe and sustainable health infrastructure and improve the health outcomes of the population.

For companies looking to expand their presence globally, this is a must-see opportunity.

Judith Harrington is an Enterprise Ireland Market Advisor for Digital Technology in Australia / New Zealand. To find out more about opportunities in the APAC region, please visit www.irishadvantage.com.

