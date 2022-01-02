Three innovative ways to show which customers you care about





You can make the greatest invention in the world, but if you can’t find someone to buy it, it won’t make a difference. Innovation doesn’t drive your business, it’s your customers. The customer ultimately decides whether your company will succeed or fail.

But you have a way to make sure they help you achieve success: thanks.

Celebrating the first full week of January, National Thank Your Customers Week offers a great opportunity to renew or update your company’s customer appreciation machine.

Want to improve your service and support standards to retain more shoppers and increase loyalty? Below are some creative strategies that successful business leaders and organizations have embarked on to prioritize their biggest fans.

1. Teach your customers how to help themselves.

You may have invested in a wonderland of technical tools aimed at making the lives of your customers easier. However, if you do not understand how to use the tool properly, you will not be able to take full advantage of it. They may experience hiccups when they can have a more seamless experience with your company.

According to Katie Nelson, Chief Customer Officer of TableNeeds, the workaround for this issue is to educate the buyer. Some restaurants are adopting new technologies, but they don’t necessarily make it easy for customers to understand how to take advantage of those technologies.

To mitigate that, Nelson recommends regular customer training blitzkrieg. For example, a restaurant that employs digital menus may need to help guests navigate them. Nelson: With so many different software in the industry, it’s imperative to focus on the customer experience by providing valuable information. Don’t assume your quiet customers are good. Educate your customers on how to get more value from your products and services.

2. Connect with customers other than regular transactions.

Over time, plan a standard customer journey from top to bottom of the sales goal reaching process. There is no doubt that there are multiple touchpoints along the way, but does one of those touchpoints include a sale? Or are they all essentially just transactions?

It’s easy to forget that your customers live their lives outside of your brand. Kim Totty, Interim Marketing Director at Hallmark Business Connections, believes that inserting your company into these special moments can rejuvenate and strengthen customer ties.

From Tottys’ experience, brands that remember and recognize their customers on holidays and small days (such as birthdays and personal events) can win the competition. She remembers a company that sent a welcome card to a customer. The company received a written letter of appreciation containing important feedback from its customers. I have never received such a thing from a company representative. I was very impressed.

Incorporating more touchpoints into your customer reach can be time consuming and may not give immediate final results. Still, communicating with your customers about things other than business, such as sending Valentine’s Day cards or reminding you of Donut Day, creates a friendly connection between you and your patrons. Empower your employees not only to listen to their customers, but to act beyond sales.

3. Use each customer’s preferred communication channel.

Technology allows businesses to reach their customers via email, text, social media DM, and many other ways. However, enterprises often use their own preferred channel rather than the customer’s preferred channel. According to Michael Swartz, co-founder and president of Health Karma, this can put the brand at a disadvantage.

Swartz wants to do business with customers based on their needs and preferences. For example, if a patient wants to receive a call, Swartz picks up the call instead of composing an email. This can mean an extra step, but he believes it builds trust. Whether it’s a secure in-app message to answer coverage and benefits questions, or consulting with a licensed healthcare provider at midnight through a telemedicine service, Swartz says it’s there for users. increase.

Self-service is no longer good as customer expectations continue to rise. Rather, the end-to-end self-service customer experience plays an increasingly central role in retaining more customers, driving innovation and driving growth.

If you want to provide a best-in-class experience and make people feel value, getting Swartzs’ advice may be a wise first step. By just tweaking the means of communication, customers can feel that you are paying close attention to their needs. When you pamper your customers by exceeding their expectations, you are more likely to win their commitment.

No matter what other changes you decide to make next year, you can’t overlook the customer support process. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our customers in a way that expresses their gratitude. Even small changes can help your team reach their most ambitious reputation and profit goals.

