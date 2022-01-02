Google in 2022: 5 things we want to see





After all, 2021 will be a big year for Google thanks to the Pixel 6 series. Undoubtedly, the latest Pixel was one of the most exciting smartphones of the year. The fact that it is still difficult to obtain is proof of that.

But the launch of one great phone from Google isn’t enough to sustain it until 2022. There are other product categories that Big G needs to worry about, such as wearables and tablets. Now that the company has changed its reputation, it goes without saying that the future of the Pixel lineup is a problem.

Below are some of the most anticipated things from Google in 2022.

1. Keep their prices low

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

With a few flaws, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great smartphones. It’s even more impressive considering how expensive both phones are.

The obvious success of the Pixel 6 smartphone is evidence that Google needs to beat its competitors in order to succeed. As one of the most economically profitable companies in the world, we have the power to do that. After all, it’s not like not keeping making money from the phone after Google is sold. Your valuable data is probably more valuable to your company than any bit of hardware. So why did Google try to price phones in the same territory as Apple? Apple isn’t making money (at least not to the same extent) from user data.

I sincerely hope that Google has seen the light in the Pixel 6 series. If it offers things at an affordable price and offers great products, people will buy it in bulk. Not Apple. You cannot claim a hardware premium with the logo alone. We hope Google will not forget this throughout 2022.

2. Make sure the pixel lines don’t get old again

Ryan-Thomas Shaw / Android Authority

Speaking of the Pixel line, we’re here! The design and specifications of Google’s mobile phones were stagnant for years before the introduction of the Pixel 6 series. With the Pixel 6 line, you’ve finally got a new design, a new camera, a flagship caliber spec, and even a whole new custom chipset. What a breath of fresh air after years of subtle repetition!

But the question now is whether Google will prevent that subtle history of iterations from happening again. Yes, it now has a pair of genuine hits in its hands, but what about next year’s phone? Will it be a copy of the Pixel 6 with a new chipset and perhaps one new feature? Will Google return to rehashing the same phone over and over again over the next few years?

I hope it doesn’t happen. Obviously, we don’t expect Google to completely overturn the hardware formula each year in the future. But we expect to prove that the company is really interested in pleasing the consumer base by providing them with what they want to buy. The Pixel 6 series did that clearly in 2021. But what does the successor need to do in 2022? The company should plan it.

The last thing we need is another situation on the Pixel 5. This means that you don’t want to see a completely decent phone that isn’t exciting because it looks and works exactly like the phone you saw many years ago. You have already made that mistake once, Google. Please do not do it again.

3. Increase Wear OS priority

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 went on sale, we asked Google and Samsung about their software commitment to Wear OS 3, the operating system that powers smartwatches. Both companies said they couldn’t make a promise at the time. Currently, in 2022, there is no commitment from either brand.

Similarly, the smartwatch doesn’t yet have a Google Assistant. Also, there are no significant battery saving updates in the software. Only a few months after landing, the Watch 4 already looks like a retrofit.

This cannot continue in 2022. If Google (and Samsung) wants Wear OS to be a viable competitor to Apple watch OS, it really needs to work with it. You need to be careful and careful about the OS. Companies need to listen to and respond to consumer feedback. At a minimum, you should issue a formal commitment to how and how often your watch will check for software updates.

Google is not stupid. We know that the smartwatch market is growing like a wildfire, but the smartphone market is basically stagnant. It knows that it is necessary to enter this growing market and insist on some of its pies. We know it knows this. I don’t know why I’m not doing what I need to do to make that happen, so I hope it will change in 2022.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

In late 2021, Google surprised us all with the announcement of Android 12L. This variant of Android 12 is specially designed to work best on large screens (and therefore L). In particular, this is the first time in a few years that Google has made a significant move to support the Android tablet industry.

Indeed, Android 12L also benefits foldable phones. This is probably what Google is primarily interested in. Folding phones are important, but the vast majority of consumers do not plan to buy a foldable cell phone right away. But many of them will buy a tablet. The question is, will they buy an iPad like everyone else, or will they sell out and get an Android tablet instead?

You see, I don’t want to admit that Android tablets can’t hold candles on the iPad. We love Android and hope it will succeed. But when it comes to the tablet market, Apple is currently dominant, accounting for about 56% of the pie, and that writing is on the wall. If Samsung (26%, the second largest player on the market) goes further, we need Google’s help to make Android and Android apps more suitable for tablets.

As already mentioned, Android 12L is a great start. But that’s what it is: Start. As they say, the evidence is in pudding and Google has a lot to do.

5. Better phone, no more

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

In 2021, Apple launched four smartphones. All of these were on the iPhone 13 line. What about its main competitor, Samsung? Samsung has launched more than 40 phones worldwide. That is a big gap.

To that honor, Google got much closer to Apple’s playbook in 2021 with the release of three phones: the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 5a. It’s almost uncountable, as the last of them came out only through two countries and one vendor.

Apple just launched the iPhone 13 series in 2021. Google needs to stick to the same strategy and keep the launch slate very small.

However, in 2022, Google plans to launch the Pixel 6a. In theory, the Pixel 7 series with Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may also be released. There is also a rumbling that the so-called Pixel Fold will finally appear.

With the launch of mobile phones in 2022, we can expect Google not to be too big for that issue. The more devices you release, the harder it is to maintain those releases. Similarly, it is difficult for consumers to distinguish the difference between all phones. If you need that proof, see Pixel 4a, 4a, 5G, 5, 5a. Google has always wanted the pixel line to be the iPhone in the Android world. To do this, we need to focus on quality, not quantity.

Is there anything you think should be on this list we passed? Let us know in the comments!

