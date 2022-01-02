Top 9 Road Bike Trends Defining 2022





The pace of new things arriving at the bike store may have been a bit slower than last year, but in 2021 innovation was still fast.

The new 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace is a big story in 2021 and we predicted it correctly. I didn’t expect Ultegra to be released at the same time, but in 2022 it had a big impact on the crystal ball.

Let’s take a look at what we think we will see more-or less-in 2022.

1. Integrated (but more adjustable) cockpit

(Image credit: Future)

Hiding brake hoses and gearwires in the name of aerodynamics and merging bars and stems has become like an obsession with the bicycle industry in recent years. If 2021 is over, this seems to continue. There was some repulsion from consumers who criticized CdA and wanted to maintain the freedom to replace the stem, stack spacers up and down without cutting everything, and change the tilt of the handlebars-of course. , Impossible if there is a single bar / stem Carbon piece.

(Image credit: Vision)

However, we see the emergence of midpoints in the integrated cockpit. Vision Metron 5D (pictured), one of the one-piece bars / stems that drove the Properoton trend, has no adjustments at all, but it is expected that more component manufacturers will follow the roots of Vision / FSA’s ACR system. , The bar and stem are separated, but the cable runs inside them and down to the bike’s head tube. Specialized Tarmac SL7 Expert uses this type of setup, but like the new Cervélo R5, it uses Specialized’s own components.

2. More tire clearance

(Image credit: Future)

With disc brakes becoming the mainstream in the world of lightweight race bikes, manufacturers have found that they are free to incorporate almost unlimited tire clearance.

Over the last two years, increased tire clearance has been one of the expected highlights of new bike launches, along with wattage savings and increased stiffness. This will continue in the future.

The walls of the 28mm tires were used to represent the outer limits of the road bike clearance, but now there is more than 34mm of rubber space.

For lower rolling resistance, more comfort, and lower pressure, all the better opportunities for tubeless sealants to do their job are the benefits of larger tires that you will enjoy more and more.

3. Add creative aero (or “boxing clever”)

(Image credit: Orbea)

Specially placed bottles of special shape were an important part of bicycle aerodynamics until the 1980s. The best known is Campagnolo’s famous white flat bottle.

But more recently, brands such as BMC have been experimenting with filling the gap between the down and seat tubes with a custom “aero module” box. There is a water bottle on it. Check out the Swiss brand time machine.

(Image credit: Future)

On the other hand, time trial bikes, which borrowed the idea of ​​a storage box from a triathlon, have also been tested faster with them than without them.

But perhaps the most radical solution was to smooth the air, but the clear controversy was in the Orbea Orca Aero “Cargo Foil” box located between the front wheels and the downtube. did.

Sure, this isn’t legal for the UCI, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be used for the Strava KOM.

4. More comfortable and less rigid

(Image credit: Simon Smythe / Cycling Weekly)

When the new Cervélo R5 was launched at the end of 2021, the big story was that it wasn’t that stiff. Isn’t it hard? !! Was the Canadian brand as soft in your head as any other bicycle part?

In fact, it was a pretty smart and very original move. The old R5 seems to have achieved ultimate stiffness, but now dial it back to provide even more comfort to the Grand Tour riders.

Cervélo argued that there was a magical ratio of head tube / down tube stiffness, and the new R5 was designed around it.

As one of the longtime innovators of bike design, it wouldn’t be surprising if more brands followed Cervélo’s lead and began to take a gentler approach to the stiffness of their bikes.

5. Electronic only frame

(Image credit: Future)

The new Cervélo R5-was a trendsetter in many respects-of course, checked out the cockpit integrated with larger tires (but adjustable and replaceable)-but the Canadian brand is dedicated to electronic groupset. Almost mentioned. According to Cervélo, this enables a more efficient manufacturing process with fewer holes.

I’ve heard of brands such as Vielo, which already manufactures 1x exclusive bikes for SRAMAXS exclusive bikes with no holes in the rear mechanical wire or cable chainset.

Shimano’s top two loadgroup sets, Dura-Ace and Ultegra, currently only Di2, the flagship model in range is electronic only, and for SRAM AXS users, a nice custom touch is added. If there were no holes I didn’t need.

6. Electronic shift for cheaper groupset

(Image credit: Future)

In the past, electronic devices were dedicated to professionals, but now they have reached the third tier groupset. In 2021, SRAM first introduced electronic shifts to midrange groupsets with Rival eTap AXS. This is the third level after Red and Force, but so far Shimano has only the top two electronic groupsetes (Dura-Ace and Ultegra). ..

Shimano emphasizes that the technology in the future is in a very difficult situation and will not respond to speculation (despite the best efforts), but it predicts that the 105 Di2 will come out. Probably not soon in 2022, but the R & D team must already be working. I will upload the prototype.

Shimano never admits to paying attention to the features of SRAM, but since the US company is a fraction of Shimano, the new Rival eTap group has been thoroughly reviewed, including us, and new varieties. Seems to be very popular with. Many cyclists train and race indoors and expect everything to work equally electronically outdoors.

Shimano must think it’s time to catch up.

As for Campagnolo, at the moment there is only a top groupset and Super Record has an EPS electronic version, but it looks like the new Record EPS v4 will join it. I hope the chorus will still be mechanical for years. Let’s move on to the next point and explain why.

7.1 2-speed mechanical Shimano 105

(Image credit: Future)

OK, we’ve already mentioned that we’re expecting a Shimano 105 Di2 at some point in the future, but here we’re sitting on the fence and assuming the 12 Speed ​​105 might be on the card as well- And probably more likely. Shimano’s top two mechanical groupsets, the Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100, were launched in 2021. Layer 4 Tiagra was updated in 2019. The 105 was last updated in 2018 and will almost certainly be redesigned next.

At the moment, there is a significant increase from 105 to Ultegra R8100, both in price and performance. At the moment, the rim brake 105 R7000 costs around £ 600 and the disc brake 105 R7020 costs just under £ 800. The new Shimano Ultegra R8100 costs just over £ 3,000 (power meter chainset version).

We hope Campagnolo will pay attention and continue to be an excellent Chorus mechanical group. This was comparable to the outgoing mechanical Ultegra (although the price was slightly higher).

8. Continuous slow death of rim brakes

(Image credit: Getty)

Perhaps for the first time, when Pinarello’s new Dogma F was launched in 2021, there was a general surprise that it had both a disc version and a rim version.

With the end of rim brakes continuing in all quarters, both consumers and the industry are hoping that as Ineos Grenadia gradually shifts to discs, the new team bike will be discs only. Was-as we saw, even in Paris-Roubaix.

In fact, it was the first time in 2021 that there were no rim brake bikes in Paris-Roubaix.

Faust Pinarello says he likes to give riders a choice, but Pinarello’s own numbers predict that 80% of the new Dogma F’s sales will be disc brake versions, which is the last rim to date. It indicates that you are more likely to become a brake dogma.

Even Giant, the world’s largest bike company, offers only the top TCR Advanced SL in disc brake builds (although the rim brake version is available as a frameset).

If you need a high-end rim brake bike, French carbon specialist Time offers rim brakes for each of the three models, but more and more they seem to be dying varieties.

9. Hookless slim becomes mainstream

(Image credit: Continental)

Wheelmakers who haven’t yet offered Hookless Slim could use a convenient (and real) excuse that Hookless Slim means limiting the rider’s tire choices: very popular. The Continental GP5000 with was not hookless compatible.

But then in 2021, Continental launched the GP5000 S TR and immediately won the Paris-Roubaix with Sonny Colbrelli.

Our own tests have shown that it is imperative that the GP5000 S TR not be inflated or blown beyond the recommended limits, but the tires cast hookless slims on technology. It gave the necessary traction to invade the mainstream without. From now on, it will become more widespread.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cyclingweekly.com/products/the-top-9-road-bike-trends-that-will-define-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos