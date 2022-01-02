Man reveals that Google Maps told him to drive to a mango tree





Google Maps is a lifesaver. But it can also be a pain in the buttocks.

From time to time, the app glitches and provides strange instructions that can be very interesting to hear. Recent incidents have become viral on social media that may involve everyone.

Despite the fact that many rely on it, the app is not protected from glitches and may provide enough humorous instructions to become viral on social media platforms.

A similar factor recently occurred when a person accessed Twitter and Google Maps took him to a bush and demanded that he drive directly to a mango tree. Twitter user @ CallmeAlfredo wrote in a tweet saying that instead of Google Maps, they lead us to the bushes and boldly flip them to the left. On a mango tree?

Tweets became viral as soon as they were posted on the microblogging platform.

“It’s pretty relevant. Google Maps once showed the best way to the beach, but I was hoping that it would be a dead end, cross the railroad tracks on foot, and continue the same to the beach. There are pros and cons to using the app, “one said. user.

Another user wrote, “We are waiting for the day when a Google Maps woman knocks on the door and asks the owner to open the backgate so that she can reach her destination five minutes in advance.”

@CallmeAlfredo also added a follow-up tweet: “The story of my life today. My family was out of breath all day with a swooshing sound of them being a dead end!” did.

Click here for trends.

